LA County Measure A Results: What We Know So Far About The Measure To Remove The Sheriff for Just Cause

Stay on top of these results Start your day with our How To LA newsletter — from election analysis to ongoing coverage of L.A., Subscribe

Live Results

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in August to place a proposed charter amendment on the November ballot that would give the board the power to remove an elected sheriff from office by a four-fifths vote for criminal conduct or repeated failure to do their job.

Understanding The Measure

The sheriff is elected every four years, so the voters can remove them when their term is up. In addition, there are three other ways a sheriff could be removed from office:



A voter recall A misconduct conviction by a court following an accusation by a civil grand jury Conviction in a trial requested by the state Attorney General challenging a sheriff’s right to continue to hold office after that sheriff has been convicted of certain crimes, such as bribery

If the charter amendment passes in November, there will be a fourth way that a sheriff can be removed during the middle of his term: four votes in favor of removal by the five-person Board of Supervisors.

Want more? Read our full voter guide to Measure A.

Did LAist help you vote? If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a donation today to keep reliable and independent local news strong and available for all today. Donate Now Monthly Donation One-Time Donation $5/mo $10/mo $15/mo $20/mo $60 $120 $180 $240 Continue

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

Ask Us A Question