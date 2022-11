Mayor’s Race Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Karen Bass And Rick Caruso

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Live Results

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Throughout their campaigns, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso have presented very different visions for the City of Los Angeles. They differ on how to deal with many of the city's most pressing issues, which include a housing shortage, a rising unhoused population and residents divided on next steps for law enforcement.

You can read more about the job expected of whoever ultimately becomes L.A.'s next mayor here .

About The Candidates

Karen Bass

Rep. Karen Bass is in her 6th term representing the 37th Congressional District, which includes the Venice/Fairfax area of Los Angeles. Before coming to the House, Bass served in the California State Assembly. In 2008, she became the first African American woman in U.S. history to serve as Speaker of any state legislature.



Rick Caruso

Rick Caruso is best known for developing real estate projects like The Grove and The Americana. In addition, he has served as the president of the L.A. Police Commission. Most recently, he was the chair of the USC Board of Trustees. He outspent Bass by very wide margins, largely using his own money (see below).



Follow The Money

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Did LAist help you vote? If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a donation today to keep reliable and independent local news strong and available for all today. Donate Now Monthly Donation One-Time Donation $5/mo $10/mo $15/mo $20/mo $60 $120 $180 $240 Continue

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

Ask Us A Question