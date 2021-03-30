Support for LAist comes from
CA TX Vaccine Timeline
California and Texas Took Different Routes to Vaccination. Who’s Ahead?
California stresses equity for minority groups. Texas is all about personal choice and liberty. Both are struggling to vaccinate Latinos and contending with vaccine hesitancy among conservative communities.
A Secret To The Success Of Vaccinating LA's Homeless? Giving Them Cell Phones
If Your LA (City) Vaccination Or Testing Appointment Was Canceled Yesterday, Here's What To Do
COVID-19 Vaccination May Require A Booster After 12 Months
Radio Documentary On Our Nursing Home Investigation Premieres on KPCC
