Criminal Justice

An LAPD vehicle drives past as people protest the killings of people by police including the death of George Floyd and Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021 at the intersection of Florence and Normandie.
Criminal Justice
Black State Lawmakers Are Demanding More Police Accountability in California. Here Are 7 Of Their Proposals
Black Caucus members are bringing back several bills that did not pass and introducing new reform legislation.
Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice
Policing Los Angeles: The Forces At Work And The Scope Of Their Power
Policing explained illustration
Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice
'Training, Training, Training' — Police Commission Takes Up Reports On LAPD Handling Of 2020 Protests
More than 10,000 people packed the streets on June 7, 2020 in Hollywood to protest police brutality and systemic racism
Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice
Here's What We Know About LA's New Civil Rights Department
HTNLA: CIVIL RIGHTS
Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice
Youth Soccer Coach Gets 225 Years to Life in Prison for Molesting 6 Boys
