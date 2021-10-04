Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Play In LA

Gavin Lux makes a full swing with his left hand outstretched and a faded crowd behind him.
Play In LA
What A Physicist Told Us About Whether The Wind Stole A Homer From The Dodgers To End Game 3
A lull in the wind vs. a hearty gust may have made all the difference.
Play In LA
Play In LA
Long Beach Marathon Returns To The Streets
Marathon runners are shown leaving the starting line at sunrise. To the right are empty bleachers and a row of photographers. The sun can be seen just rising behind the bleachers, barely over the horizon. It casts a yellow glow over the event.
Play In LA
Play In LA
It's Not Rowing, It's Dragon Boat Racing. How A Chinese Tradition Got To LA
DRAGON BOAT RACES
Play In LA
Play In LA
Torrance All-Stars Fall To Honolulu In Little League World Series West Region Championship
Five baseballs with red stitching and a Little League Workd Series emblem rest on a towel.
Play In LA
Play In LA
LA's Park To Playa Trail: After 20 Years You Can Now Hike From Crenshaw To The Beach
Park to Playa
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.
More Stories
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor