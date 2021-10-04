Play In LA
A lull in the wind vs. a hearty gust may have made all the difference.
Play In LA
Play In LA
Play In LA
Play In LA
Play In LA
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.
More Stories
-
Play In LAWon't you feel smart when you burn calories and walk past all those cars waiting in line?
-
Play In LAThat acrid chemical odor and your stinging eyes are not from the chlorine. Yes, there's likely pee (or worse) in your public pool. Here's how you can help improve the water quality.