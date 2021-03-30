Education
University of California and California State University leaders said vaccines will be required for returning students -- with one important condition.
Education
Education
Education
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.
More Stories
-
EducationThere are pros and cons to L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner's proposal to extend the 2021-22 school year.
-
EducationLAUSD's superintendent says taking California’s benchmark standardized tests won't be a good use of classroom time this year.
-
EducationToday Is The First Day Back At School For Some Of LAUSD's Youngest Students. Here's What We're SeeingScenes from kindergarten and elementary schools, as some students return to the physical classroom for the first time, after over a year of distanced at-home learning.
-
EducationLAUSD Begins Reopening Campuses Today. For Some Young Students, It's Their First Day In A Classroom — Ever“We’ve set, I believe, a new national standard” for COVID-19 safety in schools, LAUSD’s superintendent said on the eve of campuses reopening.
-
EducationLAUSD staff have made their recommendation to extend the coming school year. School board members still have to vote on it.
-
EducationA University of Southern California settlement covers more than 700 women who sued former campus gynecologist George Tyndall and USC in state court.
-
EducationLast year, hackers stole the personal data of studets attending Cal State Northridge, Cal State and maybe other universities in the 23-campus system.
-
EducationWhy are many parents reluctant to send kids back? “The impact of the virus together with the lack of access to vaccinations,” LAUSD’s superintendent says.
-
EducationCommunity Colleges Have Lost A Lot Of Students During The Pandemic. Here's How One Campus Has Kept TheirsAs community college enrollment has dropped around California, one local campus has taken a 'customer service' approach to retaining students and encouraging new ones to enroll.
-
EducationPersonal touch and a “customer service” approach at L.A. City College are credited with keeping most of its students enrolled during the pandemic.
-
EducationCOVID-19 cases and deaths from L.A.’s especially bad winter surge ravaged many of the neighborhoods LAUSD schools serve. How many families will send their kids back?
-
EducationCOVID-19 cases and deaths from L.A.'s especially bad winter surge ravaged many of the neighborhoods LAUSD schools serve. How many families will send their kids back?