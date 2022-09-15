Pregnant. Now What?

-
You asked us for tips on how to feel confident and prepared to raise concerns, ask questions— and more importantly, get answers — about your care during pregnancy and childbirth. We went to the experts.
-
You're having a baby, and we are here to help, journalistically speaking.
-
Pregnancy is a time of transition, with so many unknowns. Your body’s changing in all kinds of ways, and you’re feeling all the feels. And there are so many questions.
What questions do you have about early childhood education and development? What do you want to know about kids ages 0-5 and those who care for them in Southern California?
Decades of research indicates early childhood education significantly boosts children’s readiness to learn. Mariana Dale wants families, caregivers and educators to have the information they need to help children 0-5 grow and thrive by identifying what’s working and what’s not in California’s early childhood system.
SUPPORT & CREDITS
Writing, Editing & Production
Reporting & Production: Mariana Dale, Stefanie Ritoper
Editors: Ross Brenneman, Ariel Zirulnick, Ashley Alvarado
Illustrations: Dan Carino, Alborz Kamalizad
Production Support: Gillian Morán Pérez, Adriana Pera, Nubia Perez
Hey bb Review Committee
Denise Cervantes
Raena Granberry
Sayida Peprah-Wilson