Pregnant. Now What?

What questions do you have about early childhood education and development? What do you want to know about kids ages 0-5 and those who care for them in Southern California?

Decades of research indicates early childhood education significantly boosts children’s readiness to learn. Mariana Dale wants families, caregivers and educators to have the information they need to help children 0-5 grow and thrive by identifying what’s working and what’s not in California’s early childhood system.