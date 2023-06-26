How Can I Connect With Who I Was Before My Baby?
The transitions of pregnancy and early parenthood are no joke. They come with huge changes for your body, your perspective, and your identity.
We asked for your questions about how to navigate the transitions and new identity of parenthood and brought them to Nakeya T. Fields, a licensed clinical social worker specializing in perinatal mental health and trauma and founder of the Therapeutic Play Foundation. As part of LAist text service Hey bb, which answers parents’ questions starting in pregnancy, Fields answered questions in a live video Q&A session. (Watch the recording of this session and past sessions.)
The following are a few highlights from the conversation. If you are looking for specific mental health resources, see below.
We've created a special series of guides on pregnancy, birth, and new parent life informed by your questions and experiences.
Advocating for yourself during pregnancy | Planning for family leave | Finding a doula | Preparing for the postpartum phase | Postpartum body acceptance | Choosing child care | Where and how your voice can be heard as a parent
Still have questions?
We launched a pregnancy text service called "Hey bb," run by real humans at our nonprofit newsroom, where you can ask journalists the biggest questions on your mind.
Join by texting "heybb" to 73224.
How can I connect with who I was before baby?
Isabel Cruz in Downtown L.A. asks: What can I do to connect with who I was before baby and my life now as a parent?
Fields says when negotiating your new identity as a parent, it’s key to remember that you are entering into a new phase of your life. And that’s a powerful thing.
You can't be the person you were before you became a mother. You're not her anymore.
She suggests that in this new role, the default is for mothers to put themselves last. Instead, it’s important for you to make space for yourself so that you can show up fully for your children.
“I think we get away with not taking care of ourselves before we were mothers because nobody else was there to hold us accountable but us. But once you become a parent, there is somebody to hold you accountable. It's that child.”
She says that a first step is to think to yourself: What is it that you think you need in your life to show up as your most powerful and able self?
Then, she says you need to find ways to implement that as part of your life, and commit to it.
A big part of making this possible is deep introspection, and you may need someone to help you do that, whether a therapist, a support group, or a friend. The important thing, she says, is to let the thoughts out so that they are not floating around in your head. “Thoughts, when you don't let them out, they become like beliefs — but they're just thoughts.”
Fields shared that for her, the things that keep her grounded are making time for yoga and making art in her ceramics class. To parents with very small babies who might see these things as the distant future, she says it is possible to find that time for yourself. Maybe you’re the kind of parent who wants to backpack up the coast of California with your kids — but it can also be as simple as taking an hour for yourself.
“I'm not taking no excuses because I'm a fellow mom,” she says. “I know that you guys can move mountains and you can make the impossible happen for other people. So why can't you do it for yourself?”
She says that, often, behind the pretense of no time for self-care is a story that you are not being productive or doing what you are “supposed” to be doing, and therefore, you are not a good enough parent. Like, maybe if you are not of service, you are not valuable.
Ouch. Too real, right?
How do I negotiate co-parenting?
Portia asks: Any help with co-parenting as a single Black mother? Work/home balance, shared responsibility, me time.
Fields shared some of her own experiences as a single parent and acknowledges that it is hard work, often because both parents have strong reasons not to be together and still have not fully healed from the break up.
“And then, you're called upon to make really important life decisions,” Fields says. “You have to practice that selflessness even more to a broader extent than you normally would.”
She says that two separate households often means two sets of rules. This requires abundant communication with the child about routines, expectations, and shared goals.
To take on these challenges, Fields again underlines the importance of self-care. “If you're managing all these dynamics, you have to keep your self-esteem and your confidence to hold your ground for what you also want in the decision-making process.”
She says for her, it is a challenge that requires an extra level of presence, pausing, and taking a breath. “It's a real, intentional decision every single time,” she says. “[It’s] a practice of intention, of being a good person for my son, of hoping to parent together and show him that we can love each other even though we don't love each other — because we are a family, even though we're not the nuclear family that everybody sees.”
How can play help my relationship with my child?
Fields co-founded the Therapeutic Play Foundation, which works with families on healing through play. They provide mental health services for families and pregnant people, trainings for community-based organizations, and community playdates.
“The whole purpose of that play therapy session with parents in the room is to model for the parent how to help a child express their emotions through play,” she says.
In her work, she’s often observed that parents are sometimes hesitant to play with their kids during these sessions, thinking that they should just watch. In these cases, she instructs them that if they want to stay, they have to join in.
“That's when I see that they don't know how to play. And so a lot of the healing takes place in allowing the parent to actually get down on the floor, do all the fun things that the kids wanna do.”
She says that when children are acting out or showing attention-seeking behaviors, there can be an attachment issue. Play can help address this.
“Play is being present and joyful in the moment,” she says. “Kids get to do that a lot. They're playing outside, they're running, they're engaging, they're completely lost. It's their work because guess what they're doing when they're playing? They're releasing all that tension and stress.”
These resources were recommended by California birth workers and families. Have a suggestion? Email sritoper@scpr.org.
For more on specific topics, see LAist’s pregnancy guides.
Mental Health
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
- National Maternal Mental Health Hotline - 24-Hour hotline for pregnant and new moms at 1-833-943-5746 (1-833-9-HELP4MOMS).
- Postpartum Support International (PSI) - Free, confidential support before, during, and after pregnancy. Responses within a few minutes 24/7 at 800-944-4PPD (4773).
- Maternal Mental Health NOW - Hosts a directory of providers and services in L.A. County and a self-help tool to help navigate the emotions of the transition to parenthood.
- Therapeutic Play Foundation - a Pasadena-based non-profit created by Black mental health professionals that provides mental health services, support for birthing people and community gatherings.
- All-Options talkline. Process how you feel or what to do next by talking to a volunteer peer-counselor about abortion, adoption, parenting, infertility or pregnancy loss.
Breastfeeding
- BreastfeedLA – Provides education and outreach to promote and support breastfeeding in Southern California. Find resources on their map of local breastfeeding resources.
- CinnaMoms – Support circles for Black birthing people hosted at WIC centers in the L.A. area, with the goal of breaking down barriers to breastfeeding.
- La Leche League – Peer support groups for breastfeeding. Find a local meeting.
- Kellymom – Breastfeeding information site run by international board certified lactation consultant Kelly Bonyata.
- National Women’s Health and Breastfeeding Helpline – Run by the US Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health, breastfeeding peer counselors are available to talk between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 800-994-9662.
- Soul Food For Your Baby – Black-led breastfeeding support groups.
-
-
Doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after a baby is born. Postpartum doulas’ services can include cooking, help around the house, and various healing modalities. Pro tip: many postpartum doulas are available pro-bono while they are seeking certification.
- What Do Doulas Do? – LAist’s guide to doulas, including a list of resources to find a doula in Southern California.
- Birthworkers of Color Collective – A collective of birth workers of color providing trainings, workshops, and healing offerings for birthworkers, pregnant people, and their families.
- DONA International – Doula certifying organization that includes a search tool to find prenatal and postpartum doulas.
-
-
Many support groups and parent and me classes exist throughout Southern California, and the best way to find one is to search online for groups in your area. You might also find these groups through your hospital or places where you find breastfeeding gear. It sometimes helps to look for activities you enjoy (eg. yoga, swimming, dancing) and see if they have “baby and me” classes.
A few places to start:
- Kindred Space – A hub for midwifery care, doula support, lactation consulting and support groups.
- LOOM – Provides pregnancy, breastfeeding classes, and a doula directory.
- Lucie’s List – Map of local parent groups.
- Pump Station – Baby supply store that also offers parent and me classes.
-
-
- What Pregnant Black Women Need To Know To Have A 'Safe And Sacred Birth' – LAist’s guide for Black birthing people.
- AAIMM Doula Program – LA County Department of Public Health runs a program offering free birth doulas to Black birthing people.
- Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) – A national organization focused on Black emotional health care and healing that offers peer support groups, trainings, and grants.
- Black Infants & Families Los Angeles – A multifaceted Department of Public Health initiative that runs a program offering free doulas to Black birthing people. There are also Antelope Valley, South L.A./South Bay, San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley/Santa Clarita- based groups that meet to discuss how to end Black infant and maternal deaths and share resources.
- Parenting For Liberation – a virtual community founded by an Orange County mom that “connects, inspires, and uplifts Black folks as they navigate and negotiate raising Black children within the social and political context of the U.S.”
- Sugar Heal Gang – A collection of Black healers who provides grants through their Black Maternal Health Fund to cover maternity care services.
- The Victoria Project – A fund for birth care outside of a hospital setting (home birth & birth center) to families within Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.
- Black Mental Health Task Force— a coalition of California mental health professionals, community organizations and residents focused on supporting “mental health wellness within the African American community.”
- Black Women For Wellness— An LA- and Stockton-based nonprofit focused on health education and advocacy
-
-
- Black Daddy Dialogues – Support group for dads raising Black children, every second Saturday of the month.
- Love Dad – Home visits to fathers and their children throughout L.A. County
- The Expecting Fathers Group for Black Dads – Support group for Black soon-to-be fathers and provides education, support and navigation tools for the prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and early parenting.
-
Loss / Grief
- 'Just Try Again' And Other Things Not To Say - LAist reporting on miscarriage and loss, including a list of local and national support resources.
- Compassionate Friends – Support for parents dealing with loss.
- L.A. County Grief Support Resources – A list of resources for parents and families dealing with infant and fetal loss, service planning area (SPA).
- MISS Foundation – 24/7 online crisis support and long term aid to families after the death of a child from any cause.
- Open Path Collective – Sliding scale therapy.
- Our House Grief Support Center – Open to the community. Fee based on a sliding scale.
- Sisters in Loss – Doula Erica M. Freeman is dedicated to “replacing silence with storytelling around pregnancy and infant loss and infertility of Black women” and hosts a podcast and a virtual support community.
-
Social Services
- 211 – Information and referrals for all health and human services in LA County, including a query for “parent programs.”
- Home Visiting Programs – L.A. County has several free programs with home-based visits to support families with new babies, available depending on hospital, zip codes, and other criteria. First 5 LA gives an overview of the “Welcome Baby” program and participating hospitals. Look up which home visiting programs you might qualify for in the L.A. County home visiting program directory.
- PHFE WIC – Breastfeeding support, healthy foods, and connections to additional financial and social support services for low-income parents.
-
