Megan Garvey

I lead this mission-driven newsroom where our focus is on delivering original, distinctive and ambitious reporting. I've challenged our talented journalists to do three things in their reports: speak with authority, be a human and explain L.A.

I was born on the South Side of Chicago and grew up in the suburbs, where my first job was delivering the Daily Herald on my bicycle. A stint in the D.C. bureau of the L.A. Times (where I worked for nearly 20 years) proved my heart was in local journalism.

As a Californian by choice, I still get out a thrill every time I land at LAX and get to make my way home.