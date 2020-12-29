Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Megan Garvey

Megan Garvey

Executive Editor (she/her)
Connect
Stay Connected

I lead this mission-driven newsroom where our focus is on delivering original, distinctive and ambitious reporting. I've challenged our talented journalists to do three things in their reports: speak with authority, be a human and explain L.A.

I was born on the South Side of Chicago and grew up in the suburbs, where my first job was delivering the Daily Herald on my bicycle. A stint in the D.C. bureau of the L.A. Times (where I worked for nearly 20 years) proved my heart was in local journalism.

As a Californian by choice, I still get out a thrill every time I land at LAX and get to make my way home.

Stories by Megan Garvey

Load More
Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor