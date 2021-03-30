Housing and Homelessness

Support for LAist comes from
Unhoused Angelenos Struggling To Access Financial Stimulus Payments
For unhoused Angelenos who might not have a bank account or internet access, receiving much-needed stimulus checks is proving tough.
If You Owe Back Rent In LA, Try This Program
Our Rental Housing Investigation 'STUCK' Wins Prestigious Investigative Reporting Award
LA County Wants Out Of Big Federal Homelessness Lawsuit
Everyone At Echo Park Lake Has Been Offered Shelter, Says LA Homeless Services. But It's Complicated
