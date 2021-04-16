Transportation and Mobility
The 17-year-old driver who crashed a Lamborghini SUV into another car at a high rate of speed, killing that driver, Monique Muñoz, has now been charged…
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
Transportation and Mobility
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.
More Stories
-
Transportation and MobilityAs Community Rallies '#JusticeForMoniqueMunoz,' Teen Could Be Charged With Manslaughter. What We KnowPolice say the teen driver was speeding in a Lamborghini SUV when he crashed into Monique Muñoz's car, killing her. He'd been recently cited for unsafe driving.
-
Transportation and MobilityA judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, which argued that, in the wrong hands, the data could be weaponized against marginalized communities.
-
Transportation and MobilityThe two-phase pilot would start in January 2022 and run to June 2023. Then Metro’s leaders could decide to continue or expand free transit to more riders and services.
-
Transportation and MobilityLess than a quarter-mile of the high-traffic Robertson Boulevard will be closed to cars for 32 hours over the weekend. City staff will study the program and could decide to expand it.
-
Transportation and MobilityWhere (And Why) LA Metro Is Exploring 'Congestion Pricing' (AKA Making You Pay To Use Certain Roads)Metro officials say charging drivers to travel on certain roads at certain times would reduce congestion by incentivizing commuters to seek alternative travel options.
-
Transportation and MobilityWashington pushed progressive ideas for regional transit as rail expanded, bus ridership plummeted and the pandemic gutted vital funding.
-
Transportation and MobilityAlessa Fajardo's family and local safety advocates had been calling for improvements since the young girl was killed by a driver while walking to school in 2019.
-
Transportation and MobilityIn October 2019, Alessa Fajardo was killed by a driver while walking to her preschool. Her family is still waiting for the driver to be held accountable — and for the city of Los Angeles to make their neighborhood streets safer.
-
Transportation and MobilityNew research shows the effect police language and media narratives have on how we perceive who's to blame when a driver kills a pedestrian.