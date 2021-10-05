Support for LAist comes from
A Korean American woman of 50 with a bob sits at the city council dais.
News
In Orange County, Another Asian American Public Official Fends Off Xenophobia, Racism
"This is my country!" Irvine's Korean-born vice-mayor defends her Americanness in a contentious exchange.
Climate and Environment
OC Oil Spill: The History Behind Offshore Oil Platform Elly
An image from an aerial view showing the Huntington Beach coastline and a massive oil spill in the waters.
Climate and Environment
Why The Orange County Oil Spill Is So Threatening To Critical Coastal Wetlands
Two people in a boat skim the waters off-shore near a long barrier floating in the water.
Climate and Environment
The Orange County Oil Spill. Everything We Know So Far
OC OIL SPILL FOLO
Climate and Environment
A Major Orange County Oil Spill Closes Beaches And Endangers Habitats
Plastic bags full of oil debris sit on the shore of a channel with a worker in white coveralls and an orange life preserver coils yellow rope.
