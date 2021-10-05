News
"This is my country!" Irvine's Korean-born vice-mayor defends her Americanness in a contentious exchange.
NewsBruce’s Beach Is Going Back To The Family’s Descendants, After Newsom Signs Bill And Apologizes On Behalf Of CaliforniaA century ago, a thriving Black community in Manhattan Beach was pushed out, including the popular Bruce’s Resort. The newly signed Senate Bill 796 authorizes L.A. County to return the land to the Bruce family.
LA HistoryAfter her neighborhood was bisected by a railroad, she placed a railroad tie and a steel bar on a newly laid section of track, hoping to derail an express train. She tied a note to it demanding $10,000.
NewsSupervisor Andrew Do was repeatedly called a communist and told to “go the f—k back to Vietnam.” Fellow Asian American politicians have condemned the comments.
NewsThe new location, at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, is in the southern part of the county.
News“I came to this country when I was 19. And now I’m working [in the Capitol]. I was almost crying,” said 48th District Congresswoman Michelle Steel.
NewsIn Orange County's Little Saigon, Vietnamese American Voters Are Courted In Closely-Watched Congressional RaceBoth Democrat Harley Rouda and Republican Michelle Steel recognize the Vietnamese American vote is changing and could tip the election.
NewsAbout 185 evictions in motion before the pandemic disrupted everyday life are now back on track.