Rescuers race to find sub after underwater noises(OceanGate/Handout/Getty Images)
Topline:
Rescue teams involved in the hunt for a missing submersible that had planned to visit the wrecked Titanic said "noises" had been detected early Wednesday close to where the sub ended contact with its control ship.
Why it matters: Experts involved in the search say that the sub, which is carrying five people, contains an oxygen supply that may run out early Thursday morning.
The backstory: Years before the Titan went missing, OceanGate faced several complaints and warnings about the safety of its submersible vessels.
What's next: Several commercial vessels have joined the effort since Sunday, including a ship that's designed to lay pipes on the ocean floor. Combined with the resources from the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards, at least three of the vessels on-site or en route are capable of deploying remotely operated diving robots.
Here's a guide to what we know.
What's the latest on the search efforts?
The U.S. Coast Guard said that a maritime surveillance plane operated by Canada detected the noises, which experts from the U.S. Navy are now analyzing.
U.S. authorities said various underwater search efforts had been moved to the location of the noise to discover its source, but that so far, underwater drones operated remotely had "yielded negative results."
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said the source of the noise was still unclear.
"You have to remember that it's the wreck site of the Titanic, so there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water around the site," Mauger said in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted early Wednesday that the data from the Canadian aircraft, known as a P-3 Orion, would nevertheless potentially form part of future search plans once it had been analyzed.
Experts involved in the search and with knowledge of the sub's technology say that the oxygen on board is likely to last only until early Thursday morning.
The remoteness of the location and extent of the search area — larger than Connecticut on the surface and possibly extending 2.4 miles down to the ocean floor — has complicated efforts to locate the vessel and its passengers.
"It takes time, and it takes coordination," said Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick at a news conference in Boston.
One Canadian Coast Guard ship on the scene, the John Cabot, has side-scanning sonar capabilities, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
Also en route is the Canadian Ship Glace Bay, which contains a mobile decompression chamber and is staffed with medical personnel.
The design of the submersible, called Titan, means that only those outside the vessel can unseal it, so regardless of whether it rises to the surface or not, the passengers will require outside help to escape.
When and where did the sub go missing?
Titan lost contact with its support ship — a Canadian research vessel called Polar Prince — less than two hours after it first entered the water on Sunday.
At that point, it was already more than halfway down to the Titanic's wreck on the Atlantic's ocean bed, roughly 900 miles east of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
Who was on board?
The people on board Titan include pilot Stockton Rush, the head of OceanGate, the company that developed the submersible; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French underwater wreck expert who has written about the Titanic and visited the wreck dozens of times; a British entrepreneur Hamish Harding; and father-son Pakistani nationals Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.
A former passenger of the Titan described it as like being in a "minivan without seats" and says the interior design relies on "off-the-shelf parts," including a video game controller for steering.
What was the sub's mission?
The missing vessel is owned by OceanGate, a company based in Washington that's become a major chronicler of the Titanic's decay.
In May, OceanGate shared the first-ever full-size digital scan of the wreck site, which is slowly succumbing to a metal-eating bacteria and at risk of disintegrating in a matter of decades.
For $250,000 a person, the company promises tourists an underwater voyage to explore the remains of the Titanic from the seafloor. From St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada, explorers travel 380 miles offshore and 2.4 miles below the surface. A full trip can take eight days and include multiple dives.
If successful, the dives offer a glimpse of what's left of the 1912 crash into an iceberg, which took the lives of all but 700 of the Titanic's 2,200 passengers and crew.
Why did the sub go missing?
It's still unclear why the submersible lost communication with its control crew on the expedition ship.
When asked for more information on Tuesday, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said that its unified search command, which includes OceanGate, is fully focused on the rescue effort.
What's known about OceanGate's safety record?
Years before the Titan went missing, OceanGate faced several complaints and warnings about the safety of its submersible vessels.
Records from a 2018 lawsuit show that the company's former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, flagged potential safety issues with the Titan as it was under development in 2015.
Lochridge was particularly concerned about the company's lack of testing on the Titan's 5-inch-thick carbon fiber hull, which employed an experimental design developed in collaboration with NASA. He also said that the Titan's port window was only designed to withstand depths of about 4,200 feet — far shallower than the 13,000-foot depth of the Titanic.
OceanGate responded in legal filings by saying it relied on acoustic testing "better suited" to detect safety issues. The company fired and sued Lochridge, accusing him of breaching his contract.
At least two documented safety incidents with the Titan are public knowledge.
During a 2022 expedition, OceanGate reported that its sub had experienced a battery issue during a dive and had to be manually reattached to its lifting platform, court filings show.
In the same year, the vessel lost contact with its surface crew for nearly five hours during a dive, according to CBS correspondent David Pogue, who was observing the mission for a journalistic report on the company.
Pogue reported that a waiver for passengers of the Titan clearly states the vessel has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body.
OceanGate's founder, who is reportedly on board the missing Titan, said in a 2019 interview that the commercial submarine industry's regulations stood in the way of progress.
"It's obscenely safe because they have all these regulations," Rush told The Smithsonian Magazine. "But it also hasn't innovated or grown."
NPR's Ayana Archie and Juliana Kim contributed reporting.
How To LA examines income hurdles facing vets(Libby Denkmann/LAist)17:40Listen: 'It Took Me 10 Years To Get Here.' LA's Veterans Fight To Secure Housing
Topline:
Today, the How To LA team dives deeper into the hurdles veterans face to secure housing in L.A. Specifically, income limit restrictions, and how this leaves the most disabled veterans — those who need housing and services most — ineligible for most VA housing.
About this story: This is part two in a special two-part series about the veteran homelessness crisis in L.A. We speak to Edward Sotello, a 70% disabled veteran who was unhoused for more than a decade until he recently secured housing in one of the West L.A. VA's new units.
We also revisit Josh Petit, a formerly unhoused veteran we met in part 1 of this series. (If you haven't listened, go back to yesterday's episode!)
Who you'll hear from:
- Edward Sotello, formerly unhoused veteran who recently moved into an apartment on the West LA VA campus
- Josh Petit, formerly unhoused veteran currently living in a tiny home on the West LA VA campus
- Rob Reynolds, unhoused veteran advocate and formerly unhoused veteran
- Nick Gerda, unhoused communities reporter for LAist
Listen to today's top headlines from LAist7:33Listen: Study Highlights CA's Unhoused Population, Retailers Unite Against Organized Crime, & WGA Latest
Topline:
Catch up with the top local headlines this morning with The L.A. Report.
Today's headlines:
- A prevailing theme emerges from a study on California's unhoused population.
- Major retailers agree to unite against crime that costs them and shoppers money.
- Hollywood writers are planning a big gathering today amid their ongoing labor strike.
-
L.A.'s carbon footprint, lowrider show and more(Sven Brandsma/Unsplash)
Today in How To LA:
The city of L.A.'s challenge with electrifying existing buildings, L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price as the president pro tem; plus, a lowrider car show at Cal State Northridge.
Top Story: My colleague Erin Stone reported on what retrofitting existing buildings to be all-electric would mean for renters. Erin explains that electrifying buildings, or “building decarbonization” can help cities like L.A. minimize carbon footprint but there are challenges to doing so.
More news you need to know:
- To help fight fires helicopters can suck up 1,000 gallons of water in less than a minute to dump on flames, but sometimes the water source just isn’t there. My colleague Jacob Margolis reported on why water availability is an issue and the solutions Los Angeles County has come up with to tackle wildfires in remote areas with limited or no water supply.
- The L.A. City Council continues to go through major shifts, the latest controversy being the criminal charges against Curren Price. Here’s the latest timeline of events and a look at what’s next from my colleague Caitlin Hernández.
- A recent study led by UC San Francisco found that offering affordable housing is “essential” to solving the homelessness crisis. Read my colleague Nick Gerda’s story to learn about the researchers' other key findings.
- A lowrider car show will be held at Cal State University at Northridge. Read my colleague Gillian’s latest story to learn more about this history and how it's currently being showcased.
I bet there’s not a single person in this city who doesn’t want to save money on their monthly energy bill. I’m sure a lot of folks want healthier, more energy efficient appliances in their homes, too, especially as the effects of climate change worsen.
The City of L.A.'s challenge with electrifying buildingsAbout How to LA Newsletter
This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter.
L.A. city officials took a step towards this reality last year when they moved to require all new buildings be completely electric. It’s one way the city hopes to achieve a more sustainable climate future. But what about retrofitting existing buildings to be all electric? Turns out that process is quite complex.
Why? Well, for one thing, it’s more expensive to update existing buildings than build new ones. But there’s also the issue of the people who currently lives in these buildings. What happens with renters during this process?
“To a certain extent, this is new ground,” said Daniel Carpenter-Gold, a researcher who studies building electrification at UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.
My colleague Erin Stone spoke to Carpenter-Gold who recently compiled a report on recommendations for how the city to could pursue these change in a way that would be equitable for renters. He recommends that policies focus on lower-income Angelenos and help address health concerns and lower costs.
“Any program that the city adopts for building decarbonization, it's going to lead to a large-scale program of building owners doing substantial work on their buildings,” Carpenter-Gold told Erin. “And we know from being in the housing space that when landlords do work on buildings, it can lead to evictions and it can lead to rent increases.”
As L.A. — and the whole state — moves toward a zero-carbon future, there is a lot to consider. Read more about Carpenter-Gold's recommendations and what’s next for L.A.’s decarbonization policy in Erin’s article.
There's more news below — just keep reading.
More news
(After you stop hitting snooze)
- Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price as president pro tem. This comes after Price was charged with embezzlement of government funds, conflict of interest and perjury last Tuesday.
- The L.A. City Council continues to go through major shifts, the latest controversy being the criminal charges against Councilmember Price. My colleague Caitlin Hernández has the latest on what's been going on.
- To help fight fires helicopters can suck up 1,000 gallons of water in less than a minute to dump on flames, but sometimes the water source just isn’t there. My colleague Jacob Margolis reported on why water availability is an issue and L.A. County's solutions for putting out wildfires in remote areas with limited or no water supply.
- The news that the Mark Taper Forum will pause programming, citing low ticket sales, highlights the deeper struggles the industry has been going through since the pandemic. My colleagues Robert Garrova and Divya Prakash have more.
- A recent study led by UC San Francisco found that offering affordable housing is “essential” to solving the homelessness crisis. Read my colleague Nick Gerda’s story to learn about the researchers' other key findings.
- Childhood obesity is rising in California, according to the annual Kids Count Report. Latino children and teens ranked the highest when it comes to overweight and obesity rates. My colleague Jackie Fortiér has more, including tips on how to prevent childhood obesity.
- By the time you’ve finished reading this sentence, Max Park of Cerritos, would have solved a Rubik’s cube. This month, he set a new world record for solving the popular puzzle in just 3.13 seconds. NPR’s Emma Bowman wrote about the challenges he’s faced in life with autism and how speedcubing is therapy.
Wait! One more thing...
Taking it low and slow with a lowrider car show
Today, we’re going to chill and take a little trip in a lowrider to Cal State Northridge, which will be hosting its first car show dedicated to these custom-made automobiles. The show is a part of the nearly year-long exhibit The Politics of Low & Slow, which is all about the politics of Chicano lowrider culture and history.
The curator of the exhibit, Denise Sandoval, is a professor at Cal State Northridge. She has been studying the culture for the past 20 years and told my colleague Gillian Morán Pérez that it’s been part of the L.A. fabric since World War II.
Even though this is the first official car show that the university is doing, she said it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened at CSUN.
“When you look at the history of lowrider culture in L.A. like back in the day in the '70s, lowrider car clubs would have car shows on university campuses, like MECHA would have car shows here at CSUN," Sandoval told LAist, referring to the student organization El Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan.
-
Retrofitting existing buildings is a big challenge(Samanta Helou Hernandez/LAist)
Topline:
Since last year, L.A. requires new buildings to be all-electric, as part of the city’s climate efforts. But retrofitting existing buildings to be all-electric is the bigger challenge when it comes to unhooking from fossil fuels. The city’s policy, expected later this year, will have big implications for renters.
Why it matters: From their materials to gas hookups, the close to a million existing buildings in L.A. make up more than 40% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. Retrofitting those buildings to be more energy efficient with electric appliances and hookups has the potential to improve health and ease utility costs, but could also spark rent increases and even evictions without proper protections.
The backstory: Last year, L.A. became the nation’s largest city to require all new buildings to be all-electric. The goal is to retrofit the city’s nearly a million existing buildings to be all-electric by 2050.
What's next: The city is expected to propose a comprehensive policy for retrofitting existing buildings later this year.
Last year, L.A. became the nation’s largest city to require all new buildings to be all-electric. But when it comes to unhooking cities from fossil fuels, retrofitting existing buildings to be all-electric is the bigger challenge — and has implications for a city of mostly renters.
Though other major cities, including New York and Boston, are moving forward with similar policies, such a large-scale effort hasn’t yet been completed.
“To a certain extent, this is new ground,” said Daniel Carpenter-Gold, a researcher who studies building electrification at UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.
He said a similarly scaled policy includes retrofits around earthquake resilience.
“But the level of work is so much beyond that, that I'm not even sure that's a good point of comparison,” Carpenter-Gold said.Why electrify buildings?
-
Electrifying buildings, otherwise called “building decarbonization,” is one of the primary ways cities can reduce their carbon footprint, as long as those buildings are hooked up to a cleaner electric grid, which is slowly, but surely happening here in California.
-
From their materials to gas hookups, the close to a million existing buildings in L.A. make up more than 40% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
-
California is working to generate all of the electricity that powers homes and businesses through carbon-free sources such as wind and solar instead of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.
-
Then when we electrify the stuff we use every day — such as stoves, furnaces and cars — we can significantly reduce emissions, because we’ll be plugging into a cleaner power grid.
What does electrifying buildings mean for renters?
Carpenter-Gold said there are a lot of unknowns about how this policy may affect renters since efforts have only just begun and the policy is in development.
“There's a lot to gain as well as a lot at risk for renters,” Carpenter-Gold said. He recently published a report of recommendations for how to make L.A.’s policy supportive of tenants.
There’s also challenges ahead for property owners who could be required to start work as soon as next year. While constructing electric buildings from scratch is actually on par with or cheaper than traditional construction, retrofitting existing buildings is a lot more expensive.
Carpenter-Gold said a strong, well-enforced policy has the potential to improve health and ease costs for renters, particularly lower-income Angelenos who disproportionately live in substandard housing and pay a larger share of their income for utility bills.
Carpenter-Gold said main positives of building electrification for renters include:
- Healthier in-home appliances (a recent peer-reviewed study, for example, found gas stoves increase the risk of childhood asthma).
- More energy-efficient appliances can help save on bills (heat pumps, for example, are three to five times more energy-efficient than traditional methane gas boilers).
- Rooftop, community solar and other "distributed energy" efforts could lead to significant bill savings for renters.
However, Carpenter-Gold said a good policy without adequate enforcement could lead to retrofit costs being pushed onto renters, raised rents and even evictions.
“Any program that the city adopts for building decarbonization, it's going to lead to a large-scale program of building owners doing substantial work on their buildings,” Carpenter-Gold said. “And we know from being in the housing space that when landlords do work on buildings, it can lead to evictions and it can lead to rent increases.”
He said that’s why beefing up existing tenant protections to incorporate decarbonization, as well as improving enforcement of those protections, is essential to making sure that electrifying existing buildings doesn’t lead to the unwanted impact of forcing more Angelenos’ out of the city or even onto the streets.
Policy to prioritize tenants
Despite the risks, Carpenter-Gold said a strong policy could help dramatically improve the lives of Angelenos and even help efforts to improve the affordability of housing.
“There are real opportunities to specifically target folks that have been left behind previously by both climate policy and housing policy,” Carpenter-Gold said.
In a report published last week, Carpenter-Gold laid out policy recommendations for the city. The main recommendations include:
-
- Prohibit property owners subject to the Rent Stabilization Ordinance from passing the costs of decarbonization retrofits on to their tenants.
- Eliminate provisions in the Los Angeles Municipal Code that allow landlords to evict tenants in order to renovate their properties.
- Strengthen enforcement and oversight of existing tenant-protection measures.
- If L.A. city provides subsidies to landlords for building decarbonization, require enforceable agreements from those landlords to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions.
- Require that landlords prioritize retrofits that improve tenants’ health and quality of life, such as appliance electrification and ventilation improvements.
- Ensure that an appropriate portion of energy savings from conservation or efforts such as rooftop or community solar is credited to tenants’ accounts.
- Create an oversight body of current tenants and community leaders to ensure the policy benefits frontline communities and low-income renters.
- Promote housing models that better protect tenants, including publicly owned housing, deeply affordable deed-restricted housing, and community land trusts.
What’s next for L.A.’s policy?
The city is expected to propose a comprehensive policy for retrofitting existing buildings later this year.
Last year, L.A.’s Climate Emergency Mobilization Office conducted outreach with renters, tenants unions, and community-based housing and environmental justice organizations to develop policy recommendations for the city council to ensure building electrification is equitable. City Council approved the recommendations in that report last September. Many of the recommendations align with Carpenter-Gold’s research, though they are not yet part of an official policy.
The city’s Energy and Environment committee will hear a report from the Bureau of Engineering on how to carry out the policy on Friday.
A pause at Mark Taper Forum jolts community(Courtesy Michael Brosilow)
Topline:
Last week, the Center Theatre Group announced it was putting a pause on programming at the Mark Taper Forum, citing increasing production costs and significantly reduced ticket revenue. It’s big news for L.A.’s theater community.
Theater concerns: “It gives you pause, in terms of the vulnerability in the current moment that we’re living in,” said Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, artistic co-director at Pasadena’s A Noise Within. Rodriguez-Elliott said audiences have not bounced back to pre-pandemic numbers at ANW, but she is seeing people attend performances who are first-time theatergoers.
Hope despite the trouble: Rodriguez-Elliot said she hopes news of the CTG programming pause will create greater awareness around the struggles L.A.’s regional theaters are facing, motivating more people to buy tickets and attend.
L.A. theaters not alone: A national survey of some 100 theaters found that more than 60% were budgeting for a deficit this fiscal year.
Last week, the Center Theatre Group (CTG) announced it was putting a pause on programming at the Mark Taper Forum, citing increasing production costs and significantly reduced ticket revenue.
It’s big news for L.A.’s theater community, with some companies struggling to get back to pre-pandemic stability.
“It gives you pause, in terms of the vulnerability in the current moment that we’re living in,” said Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, artistic co-director at Pasadena’s A Noise Within.
Rodriguez-Elliott said audiences have not bounced back to pre-pandemic numbers at ANW, but she is seeing people attend performances who are first-time theatergoers.
She said she hopes the news of the CTG programming pause will create greater awareness around the struggles L.A.’s regional theaters are facing.
“If you believe in theater, support the art: buy a membership, buy a subscription, buy tickets,” Rodriguez-Elliott said.
A national survey of some 100 theaters found that more than 60% were budgeting for a deficit this fiscal year.
Rodriguez-Elliott says ANW is working to make going to the theater more of an event, with pre- and post show activities that allow patrons to engage more with the art.
Ellen Geer, artistic director at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon said she was saddened to hear about the CTG cuts. “Think of all the L.A. artists who won’t get work,” she said.
So far this year, turnout for WGTB’s production of Macbeth has been strong, Geer said. That may have something to do with Geer working to keep ticket prices low ($10-$48) and the fact that their outdoor theater was one of the only tickets in town during the worst of the pandemic.
For he part, Rodriguez-Elliott at ANW hopes more people will relearn their love for live performances that may have been chilled during the pandemic.
“I think that once you’re in community, you realize what you’re missing: That shared humanity that we get to experience when we come and gather around a great story,” she said.
Searching for loyalty
Megan Pressman, CTG’s director and CEO, joined LAist’s AirTalk to discuss this challenging moment for theater — and how CTG is looking to overcome it.
Pressman said CTG has not been able to re-emerge fully from the pandemic’s dampening effects. For many months, people were hesitant to return to crowded indoor spaces, and many people’s habits no longer align with the traditional membership model, she said.
People these days are less likely to commit to a subscription for an entire season; instead, they choose just the specific shows they have heard about before, Pressman said.
“We need folks to be with us for that whole journey,” Pressman says. “That is how you can show loyalty to these cultural institutions and give us a chance to be able to put on shows you haven't heard about, to take bigger risks.”
Facing the self-curating society
Danny Feldman is the managing artistic director of the Pasadena Playhouse. He said the birth of regional theater in much of the United States came in the 1960s, when performing artists started to leave New York City, trading the commercialism of Broadway for the opportunity to start theater companies around the country.
But in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in audience habits have compounded the stresses that the regional theater business model has always faced, he said. Production costs are rising, while ticket sales and donations have not recovered from the hit they took during pandemic shutdowns.
Feldman said that the struggles of the subscription model reflect broader cultural shifts, like people’s freedom to design their own experiences. For example, Apple Music and other on-demand platforms allow you to purchase a specific song you like, rather than try out the entire album.
“We are now a self-curating society,” Feldman says. “In the past, you would look at an artistic leader of a theater and say, ‘I trust the quality and the brand of the theater. And I may not like everything, but I'm gonna go on an adventure.’”
The reluctance to commit manifests in other ways too, Feldman said. Buying a subscription means blocking out specific days on your calendar weeks or months in advance, but these days, people like to keep their schedules more open and buy theater tickets a few days before the show.
All of this, according to Feldman, has led to smaller audiences.
“We're having a real perfect storm of exorbitant costs,” Feldman says. “Costs are flying up in labor, but also materials, and as well as media costs, [along with a] decline of audiences, who, in my assessment of it, have just fallen out of the habit of going to the theater.”
And this is a great loss not only for theatergoers, but also for performing artists, since these spaces for employment and visibility are becoming rarer, according to Snehal Desai, CTG’s incoming artistic director.
The pause in programming led to an outpouring of support from the community — a reaction that, according to Desai, was both heartbreaking and inspiring.
“There are so few opportunities and so few platforms that anytime you take a space like the Taper out of the equation, even for a short period of time, it has an impact,” Desai said.
Feldman said that getting back into the habit of going to the theater will be important, but he feels that people still see the value of it in our current moment, when gathering spaces have declined in favor of private experiences, like scrolling on our phones.
“Our theaters and our performing arts organizations are uniquely situated to bring folks together to turn off their solo brains and to experience things collectively,” Feldman said. “I think we are the antidote to a lot of what's going on now.”What questions do you have about mental health in SoCal?One of my goals on the mental health beat is to make the seemingly intractable mental health care system more navigable.
L.A. Councilmember Harris-Dawson takes on role(Robert Garrova/LAist)
Topline:
The L.A. City Council Tuesday elected Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson as its president pro tem. Harris-Dawson replaces Councilmember Curren Price, who resigned the pro tem position last week after being charged with embezzlement of government funds, conflict of interest and perjury. The council is considering suspending Price.
The position: The pro tem serves as second-in-command to the council president and presides over meetings in their absence. While it’s largely a symbolic position, the elevation of Harris-Dawson is nonetheless significant. He hails from the growing progressive wing of the council. He will serve under Council President Paul Krekorian, who is from the more moderate wing. Krekorian nominated Harris-Dawson.
About Harris-Dawson: He was first elected to the council in 2015 and represents parts of South L.A., Leimert Park, and Baldwin Hills.
Read more: LA City Council In 2023: Your Guide To Who's Who (And What They Do)
L.A. County has a new 7K gallon tank for choppers(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Topline:
Los Angeles County Fire relies on helicopters to fight fires across Southern California’s steep and dry terrain, but water availability is often an issue. That’s why they just purchased another 7,000-gallon water tank, positioned in Rancho Palos Verdes, which helicopters can draw from.
A critical tool: “It buys us time to get crews and hose lines up into place to actually put the fire out. They’ll knock down the head of the fire and stop it before it gets to larger structures,” said Pat Sprengel, former head of air operations for the department.
Tanks help reduce travel time: The department has at least eight of these tanks available, and they’re often trucked to remote locations to decrease turnaround time for helicopters.
Southern California’s steep terrain can make it especially tough for firefighters on the ground to reach remote spots with hoses and hand tools, which is why L.A. County Fire relies heavily on helicopters, including the five Black Hawks currently in operation.
“If we didn’t have the aircrafts, we wouldn’t be able to catch the fires we do,” said assistant chief Pat Sprengel, former head of air operations for the department. “It buys us time to get crews and hose lines up into place to actually put the fire out. They’ll knock down the head of the fire and stop it before it gets to larger structures.”
The Black Hawks take about 45 seconds to suck up roughly 1,000 gallons of water before being able to fly off and dump it on some burning brush. But there’s a fairly sizable problem when it comes to using helicopters in remote areas: water availability.
While they can use their snorkels to pull water from reservoirs, lakes and swimming pools, fires often break out in locations without any easily available local water source to draw from. It's a common scenario in parched places like Santa Clarita, and that adds to the amount of time in between dumps.
To solve this issue, L.A. County Fire has been deploying refillable water tanks to remote areas when a fire breaks out. And today they announced the purchase of another 7,000-gallon tank that’ll be stationed in Rancho Palos Verdes.
They’re essentially 40-yard dumpsters with extendable hoses that can draw water from sources like fire hydrants. A helicopter can then come along and suck directly from the mini reservoirs.
Many unhoused say they couldn't keep up with costs(Brian Feinzimer/LAist)
Topline:
A major new study of more than 3,000 unhoused people has found that the main barrier to fixing California’s homelessness crisis is the massive shortage of affordable housing for people with very low incomes, and fixing that is “essential” to solving homelessness.
Key quote: “People were making less than $1,000 a month for their whole household in the months before they became homeless, and they just couldn't keep up with the housing costs,” said Dr. Margot Kushel, who was the lead investigator of the study by UC San Francisco.
A huge shortage: As of this year, California has “only 24 units of housing available and affordable for every 100 extremely low-income households,” the study notes. That’s a shortage of about 1 million units, said Kushel.
What it will take to fix: “This is going to take the involvement of every level of government,” Kushel told LAist. That includes local governments rethinking zoning rules that have limited construction of new housing, she said.
The main barrier to fixing California’s homelessness crisis is the massive shortage of affordable housing for people with very low incomes, and fixing that is “essential” to solving homelessness, according to a major new study of unhoused Californians.
That’s the top recommendation from the study, led by UC San Francisco and billed as the largest representative study of homelessness in the nation in 30 years.
The year-long study surveyed 3,200 unhoused people across the state, 365 of whom were interviewed in-depth. Using statistical analysis, researchers sought participants who would represent the state’s overall unhoused population.
“This is all about the disconnection between people’s incomes and housing costs,” said Dr. Margot Kushel, the study’s lead investigator, in an interview with LAist.
“People were making less than $1,000 a month for their whole household in the months before they became homeless, and they just couldn't keep up with the housing costs,” added Kushel, who directs the university’s Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative.
“Band-Aids are good. You know, better than bleeding,” she said. “But what we really want to do is stop the bleed … There is no medicine as powerful as housing.”
As of this year, California has “only 24 units of housing available and affordable for every 100 extremely low-income households,” the study notes.
That’s a shortage of about 1 million units, said Kushel.
“This is going to take the involvement of every level of government,” she added, including local governments rethinking zoning rules that have limited construction of new housing.
In a statement, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said the report is an opportunity "to see the diversity in the population of those who are unhoused," and that she hopes it creates a sense of "urgency" to create housing and services to deal with homelessness.
Other key findings
Here are some of the other key findings:
- The state’s unhoused population is overwhelmingly Californian. Ninety percent of people reported losing their last housing in the state.
- California’s unhoused population is aging; nearly half of adults experiencing homelessness are over the age of 50. And almost half of those individuals had never been unhoused before age 50.
- The unhoused population is disproportionately Black, brown and Indigenous.
- Almost three-quarters reported experiencing physical violence in their lifetime, and about one-quarter reported experiencing sexual violence. Sexual violence was more common among cisgender women (43%) and much more common among transgender or nonbinary people (74%).
- Nearly half of unhoused people reported they were looking for work.
- A large majority (82%) “reported a period in their life where they experienced a serious mental health condition,” with slightly over one-quarter reported being hospitalized for a mental health condition.
Click here to read the study, and here for an executive summary.
The lack of substance abuse treatment a major problem
The study also found that 1 in 5 unhoused people who use substances reported that they wanted substance use treatment, but couldn’t get it.
People reported getting to a treatment center but being told there were no available beds and to come back in two weeks, Kushel said. Many also reported that drug treatment had rules that weren’t realistic for them.
“We just heard so many people telling us that when they tried to get help, the doors to that help were closed and then they lost their moment of opportunity,” she said.
And when people do get into drug treatment, Kushel said, they run into a problem when the program is over: There’s no housing.
“So they went back to the streets and then relapsed,” Kushel said.
“One of our recommendations is we need to up our game in both mental health and substance use treatment. We need to make it more accessible, more available," Kushel said. “What’s been shown is we need to start with the housing. Then, [on] Day 1 you offer the services. But if you demand the services first — first of all people can’t get to them. And secondly, they may not be ready, because what they’re saying is, ‘I need the safety and security of home.’”
People’s mental health and substance use issues get worse when they’re on the streets versus in housing, she added.
On the streets, “their belongings are getting stolen. They're too hot, they're getting rained on. They're terrified. They can't get their medicines. That's not a really good environment for people to get treatment,” Kushel said.
But when people are offered housing first, she said, “their use of substance abuse treatment goes way up compared to the people who were not offered housing.”
Recommendations
To address the housing crisis, the study recommends:
- Producing more housing that’s affordable to the lowest-income renters.
- Expanding rental subsidies like federal Housing Choice Vouchers.
- Making it easier for people to use housing subsidies by increasing housing navigation services and creating and enforcing anti-discrimination laws.
The study also calls for greater efforts to prevent people from falling into homelessness, with tools like financial support and legal assistance.
That can be done when people are leaving jails, prisons and drug treatment, and at places where people receive other services around health care, domestic violence and social services, the researchers wrote.
“I think this study shows just how devastating it is when you have lost that housing, how powerful the yearning for housing is,” Kushel said. “In some ways, it's a politically difficult problem. It will take resources. But in some ways, the answer is really simple, and we shouldn't make it harder than it is. People want to be housed.”What questions do you have about homelessness in Southern California?
Huntington Beach votes to screen for "obscenity"(Karin Dalziel/Flickr)
Topline:
The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to take the first step toward restricting children's access to controversial public library books.
What the proposal says: The measure, which was ultimately modified, calls for studying ways to make sure children don't have access to materials deemed to include obscene or age-inappropriate, sexually explicit material.
What's next? The vote calls for staff to schedule a study session in September with options for restricting minors' access to controversial materials, both physical books and digital resources. Keep reading to check out a replay of the long, contentious meeting.
The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to study ways to restrict children's access to public library materials containing sexually explicit content.
The original measure called for drafting an ordinance that would make sure children don't have access to materials deemed to include obscene or pornographic material, as determined by the city attorney.
However, the council ultimately passed a modified measure, which calls for a study session to discuss options for putting safeguards in place to prevent children from having access to material deemed obscene, inappropriate for their age, or of a sexual nature. That study session is supposed to take place in September.
The original measure also requested that the city manager look into parting ways with the American Library Association. However, it was revealed during Tuesday's meeting that the city is not a member of the association.
The vote along party lines came after nearly six hours of public comment on the measure.
Watch a rerun
City of Huntington Beach City Special Meeting of the Housing Authority June 20, 2023 https://t.co/xUnAKMWZIz— City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) June 21, 2023
Who's behind the measure?
Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark put the proposal on this week's city council agenda. She's part of a staunchly conservative slate of candidates who won a majority of the city's council seats in last fall's election.
Van Der Mark has expressed concerns about books in the past on the public Facebook forum Informed Parents of California. In a post last week, Van Der Mark wrote that she wasn't proposing to ban books.
"We do not want to violate anyone’s freedom of speech or their right to any material, however, we need to find a way to put safeguards in place to protect our children from obscene and/or pornographic material," she wrote.
Concern from local library group
The organization Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library has asked for people to write to city council members and speak up against the measure at this week's council meeting. On its website, the organization wrote:
"We firmly believe that individuals have the right to decide what books they choose to read for themselves and their families and that no individual has a right to decide what you are allowed to read. We fully and unequivocally support our professional librarians to manage the collection of materials available in our public libraries just as they have for more than 100 years."
Book challenges on the rise
The American Library Association has been vocal about its alarm over increasing efforts to censor library materials in recent years. It tallied a nearly 75% increase in book challenges last year compared to 2021.
"Any decision on whether to limit a young person’s access to materials is most appropriately made by their parents, who are best equipped to know and understand their child’s intellectual and emotional development," wrote Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom in recent comments to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform. "However, a parent does not have a right to restrict through government action what another parent’s child may choose to read, which would intrude on the other parent’s right to decide for their own child."
Several challenges to books have made headlines in Orange County this year. In January, the Orange Unified School District superintendent suspended access to a digital library after parents complained about several books available on the app that they said were inappropriate for young children.
And the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Board of Trustees changed a policy earlier this year to require board approval for all novels before being piloted in classrooms.
What's the next step?
Loading...