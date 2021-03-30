Arts and Entertainment
See "Sister Act" at the drive-in. Get ready for an immersive ghost story. Stuff your face at a Lincoln Heights night market.
More Stories
Arts and EntertainmentThat includes Hollywood's famous Cinerama Dome.
Arts and EntertainmentHarvey Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in New York for two felony sex crimes, which his lawyer calls “a death sentence.” Prosecutors in Los Angeles now want to extradite him so he can be tried for 11 other alleged felony sex crimes.
Arts and EntertainmentWatch Brandi Carlile play the Gaylywed Game. Hear from a pioneering shark expert. Relive your favorite moments from The Office's first episode.
Arts and EntertainmentBreak out the Cracker Jack for the Dodgers' home opener. Do the socially distanced Time Warp at the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Get some guava pie or a free ice cream bar. Score deals at Dine Latino Restaurant Week.
Arts and Entertainment"The Story of Our Struggle," by Johnny D. Gonzalez, aka Don Juan, is as much a personal reckoning as a cultural one.
Arts and EntertainmentIt's not just wildflowers that bloom in California this time of year. Massive art installations are blossoming across the Coachella Valley.
Arts and EntertainmentSocially distant salsa lessons under the stars. The La Brea Tar Pits. Preparing L.A. for the post-apocalypse. Nigerian food at a new DTLA spot.
Arts and EntertainmentSolve an online murder mystery set in 1960s L.A. Play the ponies. Frolic in fields of flowers. Dance through prison walls. Watch WeHo's campiest celeb impersonators. Spring into Easter.
Arts and EntertainmentGrace Baldridge and other queer artists have found a fanbase. But when will the mainstream Christian music scene catch on?
Arts and EntertainmentAmoeba Records returns. Magic Mountain reopens. A bunch of museums welcome visitors. The casts and creatives of Lovecraft Country, The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso lead PaleyFest LA. The Easter Bunny brings pastel donuts.
Arts and EntertainmentSomalian cuisine. Vintage cocktails. Mentalists and magicians. Tom of Finland. Teen comedians. The perfect groove for Women's History Month.
Arts and EntertainmentLearn about Orange County's wildflowers. Watch a livestreamed sunset concert from Griffith Park. Visit the Bowers Museum or the Petersen -- in person. Scarf down pretzels, plant-based hot dogs and boysenberry treats.