About a hour ago, the LACityNerd posted "we're typing live from the SavingLA conference." The anonymous city blogger is out on the streets, possibly sitting next to you. We see it as a risk, but maybe red herrings are thrown in. We're suspecting that the nerd is Ken Bernstein, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. Bernstein also happens to be speaking at today's event. "Ken's presentation is quite informative and worth staying past the...