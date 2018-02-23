Welcome to LAist

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

We also believe:

L.A. is the best city in the world.

Democracy and civic participation are good things.

Accurate, fact-based journalism contributes to the health of our communities.

Journalism should equip people with the information they need to advocate for themselves.

Systemic racism exists and everyone on our staff has an obligation to combat it.

Diversity, equity and inclusion, in our staffing, daily operations and content we produce is critical to our success.

Holding the powerful to account strengthens our democracy.

Offering solutions — when possible — and treating your questions as a starting point for meaningful reporting makes us stronger.

Sunshine is the best disinfectant (it is Southern California, after all).

Everyone makes mistakes, including us. Our goal is to correct them as openly as possible and learn from them so we don’t make them again. We hope you will help us in that process. (Here’s how to contact us.)

We’re a non-profit organization that relies on financial support from the community to power our journalism. The LAist newsroom is also home to L.A.'s most-listened to NPR-affiliate, 89.3 KPCC.

We brought LAist back to life in 2018, after it was shut down suddenly by its previous owner late the previous year. Why?

We are dedicated to strengthening the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern Californians. We do this by providing accurate, fact-based news and forming community relationships that foster understanding, trust, loyalty and goodwill. We value curiosity, embrace complexity.

As Kristen Muller, our chief content officer, said at the time:

We want to tell stories that inform, inspire, and connect Angelenos to one another... and that’s what LAist was doing. — Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller

LAist. True LA stories, powered by you.

