Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) and LAist make up a nonprofit public media company operating within the homelands of the Gabrieleno Tongva people. SCPR facilities are located specifically within their ancestral village of Hahamog’na. We recognize the painful history of displacement , settler colonialism , and erasure of the People, their language, including place names, and their sovereignty. This land acknowledgment is a step to enact our commitment to developing a process of engagement and relationship with the stewards of this land, the Gabrieleno Tongva.

We further acknowledge that our broadcast coverage area — as well as the geographies reached via our digital properties — includes territories of other Indigenous communities not specifically recognized in this statement and which are still inhabited and cared for by their Original Stewards.

Therefore, as part of our practice to recognize and make visible the historical trauma the Gabrieleno Tongva people and other Indigenous communities experienced and continue to experience, we will work to recognize and amplify contemporary Indigenous voices as a vital part of restoring silenced knowledge and traditions.

Resources

We recognize we are learners in this space and welcome your feedback on this statement as well as any resources for additional engagement you would like to share.

We recognize we are learners in this space and welcome your feedback on this statement as well as any resources for additional engagement you would like to share. Ask a Question

This land acknowledgment is not a representation of any property boundaries.