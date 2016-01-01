Support Us

As your local non-profit news source, YOU are our largest and most reliable source of funding. KPCC and LAist bring you comprehensive, trustworthy coverage because listeners and readers like you have shown their support. We need your support today to keep this great coverage going. When you become a monthly Sustainer, you're also ensuring the future success of LAist.com. Contribute today!
KPCC, LAist, and LAist Studios are part of Southern California Public Radio, a registered 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.
EIN / Federal Tax ID: 95-4765734
Existing Members
Update your donation information:
- By bank account (the best way to give)
- By credit card
Contact us: membership@laist.com
Become a Member
- Donate now - Become a monthly Sustainer or give a one-time gift
- Have a bigger impact - Transform LAist with a gift of $1,000 or more
More Ways to Give
- Donate a car, truck or boat to fuel great journalism!
- Include LAist in your will
- Make a gift of stock
- Make a gift from your Donor-Advised Fund (DAF)
- Make an IRA charitable distribution
- Set up a Charitable Annuity or Trust
- Make a memorial / honorary gift
- See if your employer will make a matching gift
Become an Underwriter
- Learn about corporate sponsorship and reach millions of connected people in Southern California and around the globe!
Foundation Support