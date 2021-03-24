News
More Stories
News
NewsThe city of L.A. is closing all of its "fixed and mobile" vaccine and testing sites, including Dodger Stadium for today as officials prep for possible reaction in the region from the Derek Chauvin trail in Minneapolis.
NewsThe first migrant children who have been held at the U.S.-Mexico border are expected to arrive at the Long Beach Convention Center this week.
NewsThe Ingenuity helicopter performed its first successful flight on Mars early Monday morning, marking the first time a powered aircraft has flown on another planet.
NewsHere’s what you need to know: L.A. officials want to send no-strings-attached money to some of the city’s lowest-income residents, Mayor Garcetti unveiled the city’s next budget last night, and a beloved institution opens its doors again.
News
NewsL.A. Congresswoman Maxine Waters attended a protest in Minnesota over the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. “We have to persist in calling for justice,” she said.
NewsThe hiker entered a fire closure zone, which is a misdemeanor and can result in up to six months in jail and a $10,000 fine.
NewsPeople of color say Derek Chauvin's nonchalant demeanor as he knelt on George Floyd's neck is indicative of privilege and power.
NewsBusinesses like the beloved Suehiro Cafe are weathering the pandemic at great personal and financial cost.
NewsHe left Tijuana and landed in Southern California as a suburban high school student. While he'd never felt unwelcome as a visitor, "those feelings quickly changed."
NewsCaltrans is looking for volunteers to help remove some unsightly trash around freeway offramps in Arcadia, Norwalk, Azusa, and the City of Industry.