We Explain L.A.
Health

An RSV Vaccine For Babies Could Be Coming Soon

By Ashley Rusch, Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Feb 7, 2023 2:09 PM
A vaccine syringe sits on a table. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
A vaccine syringe sits on a table.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

A new shot could soon be available to protect babies from RSV, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

What will the shot do? It’s a monoclonal antibody that can both prevent and treat infections in infants who have already been diagnosed with RSV. Dr. Kimberly Shriner, infectious disease specialist at Huntington Hospital, told our newsroom’s AirTalk program the development is “very important,” as RSV was recently responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in the U.S. among infants and small children.

“The huge number of children that were getting RSV speaks to the importance of vigilance,” said Shriner, “and the need for developing effective therapies and preventative measures, including vaccines and antibiotic therapy.”

What’s the next step for the shot? The single dose antibody, known as Nirsevimab, still needs FDA approval. That could happen later this summer, making the drug available for babies up to 24 months old.

