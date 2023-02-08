Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Health

LA County Leaders Want To Make It Easier For You To Get A Doula

By  Mariana Dale
Published Feb 8, 2023 12:46 PM
The stomach of a pregnant person with medium-dark skin tone. Their hands rest on their legs.
Medi-Cal funds 40% of births in the state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means a new doula benefit could provide support for more than 150,000 families a year.
(Mariana Dale
/
LAist)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ask county staff to create a report on how to fund and implement a “hub” of resources and support for birth workers and families alike.

Doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional, and physical support before, during and after a baby is born. They're not doctors or midwives. Think of them more like coaches or advocates for pregnant people and their families.

A higher rate of mothers and babies die in the U.S. every year compared to other developed countries. California does pretty well compared to other states, but still has stark racial disparities. For example, Black babies are twice as likely to die compared with the state’s average infant mortality rate. Black people are 4 times more likely to die in childbirth compared to white people.

“Research and experience shows us that the root cause of this disparity is systemic racism,” said Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who put forward Tuesday’s motion. “Studies show Black maternal death rates remain higher, even when differences in economic status and education are taken into account.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

How Doulas Help

The Brief

Research shows working with a doula can lead to healthier births. The continuous support doulas provide has been tied to fewer preterm births, cesarean sections, and higher rates of breastfeeding.

The new proposal follows a decision by Medi-Cal, the state’s public health insurance program for low-income people, to add doula services as a covered benefit beginning this past January. That means people can ask for doula support through miscarriage, stillbirth, and abortion.

“We're not quite sure how statewide families will know about it and what kind of support doulas will receive in managing the medical process, which can be complicated in and of itself,” Mitchell said.

How Will This County Initiative Help?

County staff will report back to the board within 60 days with a proposal on how to fund and implement several doula-related ideas including:

The board would then consider another motion to put these proposals into action.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories