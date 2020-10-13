Mariana DaleEarly Childhood Reporter (she/her)
I explore and explain the forces that shape the lives of kids 0-5 and their families, from mom’s health to kindergarten and just about everything in between.
The occasional playground visits are just one perk of the job.
I moved to Southern California after a lifetime in Arizona where, among other things, I reported on the state’s 2018 teacher strike, saguaro cactus, and questions from people like you.
I hope the stories we tell together reflect the experiences of caregivers, educators and kids from all walks of life, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of early childhood.
Every interview is an opportunity to learn more about L.A. through its people and – when I’m not on deadline– an excuse to scout out tasty food.
Stories by Mariana Dale
EducationGov. Gavin Newsom plans to use part of the state’s $75.7 billion budget surplus to create an early education program for every four-year-old in the state.
EducationThe jungle gyms will get the same electrostatic sanitizing treatment as school classrooms and hand-washing will be required before play.
EducationLos Angeles based children’s author Rebecca Jordan-Glum on her “completely ridiculous approach to a very serious topic.”
HealthGet to know your pelvic floor, meet some doulas and learn to cook for breastfeeding moms- just a few of the options during Black Maternal Health Week 2021.
EducationToday Is The First Day Back At School For Some Of LAUSD's Youngest Students. Here's What We're SeeingScenes from kindergarten and elementary schools, as some students return to the physical classroom for the first time, after over a year of distanced at-home learning.
NewsHow one LAUSD early education teacher puts it as some of the youngest students begin returning to classrooms: "We are still going to have fun, but in a different way."
NewsFull-time LAUSD employees are eligible for a $500 a month payment for each child ages 5 and younger who is in a child care program.
NewsA vaccination clinic at South L.A.’s Macedonia Baptist Church provided long-awaited appointments for child care providers this week.
NewsAbout 100,000 L.A. County child care providers have been eligible for the vaccine for weeks, but getting an appointment can be a challenge and some are undecided about whether to get a shot at all.
NewsAs of March 1, child care providers can receive the vaccine in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Pasadena. But expect a slow roll out.