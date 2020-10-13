Support for LAist comes from
Mariana Dale

Mariana Dale

Early Childhood Reporter (she/her)
I explore and explain the forces that shape the lives of kids 0-5 and their families, from mom’s health to kindergarten and just about everything in between.

The occasional playground visits are just one perk of the job.

I moved to Southern California after a lifetime in Arizona where, among other things, I reported on the state’s 2018 teacher strike, saguaro cactus, and questions from people like you.

I hope the stories we tell together reflect the experiences of caregivers, educators and kids from all walks of life, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of early childhood.

Every interview is an opportunity to learn more about L.A. through its people and – when I’m not on deadline– an excuse to scout out tasty food.

What questions do you have about early childhood education and development? What do you want to know about kids ages 0-5 and those who care for them in Southern California?

