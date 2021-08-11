A Message From Herb Scannell, President And CEO

Southern California Public Radio’s (KPCC, LAist, and LAist Studios) mission is to strengthen the civic and cultural bonds that unite Southern California’s diverse communities. We do this by producing news and information that is impactful, equitable, and responsible to the public.

While we have taken strides to be more reflective of the region we serve, I recognize we can and must do more.

In the summer of 2020, SCPR formed an independent diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) task force. The remit was to independently assess where we were as an organization in terms of DEI, engage with the organization to understand where issues and opportunities for change existed, and, finally, to make recommendations to the executive team and the board of trustees on how to move our organization forward.

The task force engaged with more than 90% of the organization, as well as former employees, board members, community advisory board members, and independent DEI consultants to gather feedback, ensuring that every voice that wanted to be heard had a mechanism to do so. The objective was to make the process of change as inclusive as possible.

That process enabled the team to understand what it would mean to translate SCPR’s vocal commitment to DEI into action and everyday practices. Some of the themes identified included:

Newsroom norms and the editorial process can be beholden to the perspectives and narratives that are not as diverse or inclusive as we wish them to be

The need to recruit more diverse talent, improve the hiring experience, address challenges with retention, and make clear paths to employee advancement

The desire to increase diversity in upper ranks

A need to improve onboarding of new staff

Employees perceive a lack of transparency

Employees would like more meaningful, consistent feedback from managers and recognize that managers need support

Employees concerned about how to address DEI matters in an appropriate way and managing the potential for “equity fatigue”

The Task Force released its final report in March 2021, along with 44 specific recommendations that provide an ambitious and detailed roadmap for advancing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture across SCPR. The executive team developed an implementation plan based on those recommendations and work to deliver on that is underway. A high-level summary of those activities is included here.

I am grateful for the incredible work and thought put into this effort and I’m committed to improving diverse representation throughout the organization. In that spirit, the implementation plan is a positive step forward and one that I am personally dedicated to delivering and tracking our progress on.

To the future,

Herb Scannell, CEO

August 11, 2021