We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

A Content Audit Of Our Newsroom's Work

By Impact Architects
Published Oct 27, 2022 2:41 PM
Logos for KPCC and LAist appear on a patterned dark blue background

In summer 2022 Impact Architects (IA) partnered with our newsroom to conduct a content audit of journalism produced in audio formats for broadcast on 89.3 KPCC, digital stories for LAist.com, and newsletter content.

The purpose of the audit was to demonstrate the degree to which KPCC/LAist is adhering to the organization’s Dialogue style guide —which emphasizes story framing and inclusive language — and to provide KPCC/LAist insight into its practices.

Please read the full report to learn about those findings:

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories