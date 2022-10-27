A Content Audit Of Our Newsroom's Work

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

In summer 2022 Impact Architects (IA) partnered with our newsroom to conduct a content audit of journalism produced in audio formats for broadcast on 89.3 KPCC, digital stories for LAist.com, and newsletter content.

The purpose of the audit was to demonstrate the degree to which KPCC/LAist is adhering to the organization’s Dialogue style guide —which emphasizes story framing and inclusive language — and to provide KPCC/LAist insight into its practices.

Please read the full report to learn about those findings: