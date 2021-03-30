General Topics

Avoiding Othering And Monolithic Language

Every effort should be made to use language that promotes belonging and identity. We avoid charged language and coded words that can generalize or other groups of people.

Our newsroom avoids othering and monolithic language. Othering implies distance and casts a person or group as different, while monolithic language describes communities without including nuanced experiences. There is no hard and fast way to identify when these writing styles show up, but they go hand-in-hand in contributing to systemic problems and biases. For example:

When working with a community that you're not a part of, avoid language like "those people say..." Instead, use language like "people in this neighborhood say..." when appropriate. Be aware of the reasons for your use of they, us, and we and why you're attributing any qualities to a person or group. Every time the aforementioned words are used, we say exactly who we mean.

Avoid descriptions that cast a group as a monolith unless you're speaking nationally, statewide, or using statistics. Is there one Black community in L.A. County, or are there multiple communities in it? Use simple and specific language to reflect the experiences with sentences like "Members of South L.A.'s Black communities have said..." or "Some Black trans and nonbinary communities have said..."

Community Boundaries

There are dozens of neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, and the boundaries can change over time. To better reflect the breadth of experiences within our communities, our newsroom uses specific names of neighborhoods when we’re not speaking broadly. If a story includes Boyle Heights, we say that instead of East L.A. To determine these boundaries, we follow the guides in this map for all of L.A. County. If it’s a small neighborhood that our audiences might be unfamiliar with, add more descriptions in the story: "Japantown in West L.A." We also capitalize East, South and West L.A., but don’t use North L.A.

We also use these maps for Orange County , Riverside County , and San Bernardino County .



Covering Protests

Our newsroom uses specific language that plainly describes any actions instead of using loaded terms like riot, clash, and looting. While we generally avoid these terms, staff should have thoughtful conversations with their editors if they feel a story or coverage situation merits it. When more succinct language would benefit our audiences (e.g. the insurrection at the Capitol), priority should be given to words that will accurately describe the impact of a situation. We do not use qualifiers like peaceful protest, unless it's in a quote, because it incorrectly implies that other protests are inherently unpeaceful.

We are also mindful that individual actions should not always be attributed to all protesters or an organization, so care should be taken to provide context for an action. Whenever possible, we describe who did what and why and include how we know this.

We no longer use any version of L.A. Riots to refer to the uprising after the Rodney King verdict or Watts Riots to describe the events following Marquette and Ronald Frye’s traffic stop in 1965. While riot is used historically, we cannot ignore the media's role in popularizing a term that is now often used as a dog whistle for race, as NPR’s Code Switch highlights. Words like response, unrest, or uprising encourage our audiences to think deeper about its origins.

In digital stories, we use phrases like "L.A.'s response to police brutality in 1992" or "Watts’ response to police brutality in 1965." Because timing and space are crucial, using versions of "the L.A. uprising in 1992" and "the Watts uprising in 1965" are acceptable in headlines, social copy, and broadcast.



Covering Suicides

Certain phrases can further stigmatize suicide or undermine suicide prevention, such as commit suicide. This can imply a criminal act. Our newsroom uses guidance from Reporting on Suicide and the AP to report compassionately. For example:

Use "killed themself," "took their own life," or "died by suicide" when appropriate.

Avoid presenting suicide as an acceptable response to hardship or stress without shaming people who struggle with it.

When reporting a digital story involving suicide, include appropriate resources for suicide prevention and mental health at the top (there is also a shared infobox for stories in the SHARED module under Mental Health Infobox), such as: Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s 24/7 Help Line (Spanish available): 800-854-7771 East Los Angeles Women’s Center 24/7 crisis hotline (Spanish available): 800-585-6231 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 for 24/7 crisis counseling The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

When reporting a broadcast story involving suicide, include at least one of the aforementioned resources at the end.

For more guidance and best practices, staff should see Reporting on Suicide .

Gender-Neutral Language

In general, our newsroom uses language that can apply to any gender. This treats people equally and includes people whose gender is not strictly male or female. We also avoid words that can emphasize one gender over another. This helps us be more inclusive and disrupt gender stereotypes. An example: use business owner instead of businessman or businesswoman.

When it’s appropriate, using the plural version of a description is also useful for clarity. An example: "Students who lose too much sleep may have trouble focusing during their exams."

Our newsroom only includes someone’s specific gender if it’s relevant to a story. If we’re not able to verify someone’s gender, use the source’s name in place of a pronoun unless there is evidence available from the source indicating the pronoun (e.g. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s website , which uses he/him).

We also use phrases like reproductive health, pregnant people, and birthing person when writing about abortion, birth control, and other reproductive health issues because this also affects trans and nonbinary people.

For more guidance on gender-neutral language and examples, staff should see the AP Stylebook .

Including Age

Our newsroom is committed to including a range of voices in our coverage, and that includes across multiple generations. Generally, we only include a person’s age when it’s directly relevant to the story (e.g., "At 62, Jane Smith is now eligible for Medicare."). We write it as the number and avoid using elderly and senior unless it’s a part of a care facility name or the source prefers it. While these terms traditionally refer to people over 65, they often come with preconceived notions about mobility and independence. If either of these terms is a part of a facility’s name, we ask how this is defined to provide clarity for our audiences. In headlines and social copy, use people over 65 or a more specific age instead of seniors.

When our content includes someone under 18 years old, we specify that because future employers' and colleagues’ perceptions may be influenced by it.



Person-First Language

Our newsroom uses person-first language whenever possible. As the Association of Health Care Journalists describes it, person-first language puts the person before the descriptor. It is used by some to limit stigma and avoid objectifying someone’s identities. It can be applied to any group that would otherwise be defined by a condition or trait (such as race, age, or appearance). For example: "People diagnosed with autism live full lives."

In social copy and headlines, identity-first language (e.g. diabetic adults) may be better suited for length, but efforts should be made to stick with the style above. In most cases, only one extra word is needed. We do not objectify someone’s qualities (e.g. don’t use words like diabetics).

We don't let person-first style stand alone. We also add more information about a specific condition or trait and how we know it because no experience is the same. We are mindful that the person-first style is not universally favored, even in communities with disabilities. Therefore, we make every effort to check with a source how they want to be described.

In line with person-first language and the California Department of Education, our newsroom uses students with disabilities to describe all students who receive special education services.



Photos

When working on a story involving historically excluded groups, it's important to view the contents holistically and individually to know if biases or stereotypes are present. Our newsroom examines a story's photos for typecasting and isolated depictions of activity (e.g. showing fires at a protest even if it was just the one).

We recognize that our choices may have a lasting impact on the people and/or issues portrayed, especially in high-profile cases, and become part of the ongoing social narrative about the communities involved. A good way to identify the best visual representation for a story is to plan ahead and work with the visual journalist to produce illustrations or images that are accurate representations.

Our newsroom is also required to use alt text functionality; it’s not an optional setting to glaze over. The purpose of alt text is to help audiences who are hard of seeing understand what’s on the page; i.e. someone might be using a read-to-text service. We always begin the description with An image of, an illustration or a photo of to note visual content. For example, this is the alt text of this main photo : “An image of a sign at Echo Park Lake that says the property is closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. In the background is the lake and the skyline of downtown Los Angeles.” See WebAIM’s best practices for writing alt text.

When choosing a photograph of a trans person, efforts should be made to use gender-affirming photos regardless of how long the person has been out.

Using Shorthand

Our newsroom avoids using shorthand descriptions (e.g. constructions with anti-, pro-, and ___ supporter) in digital stories because these can be cumbersome to understand and oversimplify someone. Clarity is paramount for our audiences. This includes what The New York Times stylebook calls false titles , which are a description or job designation with someone’s name as if it were a formal title. For example, instead of "Trump supporter John Smith," the preferred characterization would be "John Smith, who supports former President Trump."

We may use some level of shorthand in places where short copy is needed (e.g. broadcasts, headlines, and social) due to timing and limited space, but effort should be made to stick with the style above. Clarity and ethics also come before the tone for LAist copy. We do not assume everyone knows shorthand phrasing. Staff should consult an editor if they believe shorthand is merited and be mindful to avoid negative connotations.



Using Victim and Survivor

When working with people who’ve lived through a deeply distressing or disturbing experience, some people may prefer to be described as a survivor or a victim. Our newsroom takes special care with these terms because the words can imply multiple meanings (e.g. survivor could mean someone who’s lived through cancer, endured a threat, or experienced sexual assault). We are also cautious of the assumptions that come with victim because it can depict someone as weak or powerless and hold legal connotations. We ask a person how they want to be described and explain the context compassionately.

When reporting a digital story involving trauma, include appropriate mental health and reporting resources at the top (there is also a shared infobox for stories in the SHARED module under Mental Health Infobox), such as:

When reporting a broadcast story involving trauma, include at least one of the aforementioned resources at the end.

For more guidance and best practices, staff should see the AP Stylebook and RAINN.

