In May 2021, our newsroom launched Dialogue, an initiative from Southern California Public Radio to create a participatory and inclusive style guide. (Here's why this is important and how we did it.) Updates to the style guide are led by our newsroom's top editors through a combination of research, discussions with reporting teams, and audience feedback.
Criminal Justice ReportingThis section includes a new addition that advises against using suspect as a catch-all term to describe an unknown person who committed a crime. This was done to reduce ambiguity and assumed guilt when someone is arrested.
Including Race And EthnicityThis section includes a new addition that advises using Black instead of African American under certain circumstances. This was done to better reflect the diverse range of experiences within the communities we serve.