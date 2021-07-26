We Explain L.A.
Our Style Guide's Revision History

In May 2021, our newsroom launched Dialogue, an initiative from Southern California Public Radio to create a participatory and inclusive style guide. (Here's why this is important and how we did it.) Updates to the style guide are led by our newsroom's top editors through a combination of research, discussions with reporting teams, and audience feedback.

July 26, 2021

Criminal Justice Reporting

This section includes a new addition that advises against using suspect as a catch-all term to describe an unknown person who committed a crime. This was done to reduce ambiguity and assumed guilt when someone is arrested.

Including Race And Ethnicity

This section includes a new addition that advises using Black instead of African American under certain circumstances. This was done to better reflect the diverse range of experiences within the communities we serve.