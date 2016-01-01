Southern California Public Radio Diversity Report

In 2020, Southern California Public Radio formed an independent task force to assess the organization in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to make a set of recommendations to the executive team and board of trustees.

More than 90 percent of staff engaged with the task force, as did former employees, board members, Regional Advisory Council members, and independent DEI consultants. In March 2021, the task force produced its final report, including a set of 44 specific recommendations for advancing a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture across SCPR. Based on those recommendations, the executive team developed an implementation plan that includes producing and publishing an annual staff demographics survey.

At SCPR, we believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion—in everything we do—are critical to our success . Our commitment to our ongoing DEI implementation plan is a reflection of that.

Our survey was conducted in December 2021. The results are based on how 149 of 169 active employees self-reported. Due to rounding or unavailable data, the values do not always sum to 100 percent. The charts reflect answers from all respondents, except where otherwise noted. This data was collected as part of an optional survey for all staff. It is separate from the data used by Human Resources; that data is more limited and is collected at the time of an employee’s application to work here. Here are the results of our December 2021 self-reported staff demographic survey.

