Measure ULA Results: What We Know So Far About LA’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Initiative

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles voters have approved funding measures to address homelessness in recent years, including a $1.2 billion bond measure to finance new supportive housing construction in the city and a county-wide sales tax increase to fund homeless services.

Now, Measure ULA is asking voters in the city of Los Angeles to pass a new tax on the sale of multi-million dollar properties to fund affordable housing and homelessness prevention efforts.



Understanding Measure ULA

Supporters of the United To House L.A. initiative gather to deliver boxes full of signatures for their proposed November ballot measure. (David Wagner/LAist)

Measure ULA would implement a new tax on the sale of top-dollar properties in the city. Properties that sell for more than $5 million but less than $10 million would be subject to a 4% “documentary transfer” tax. Anything that sells for more than $10 million would be subject to a higher 5.5% tax.

Official estimates from the city peg the annual revenue from Measure ULA at anywhere from $600 million to $1.1 billion per year, depending on real estate market conditions.

The measure’s advocates have said that this “mansion tax” would only apply to millionaires and billionaires, and the vast majority of home sales would remain unaffected. They said it would create tens of thousands of new units of affordable housing and provide tenants with the assistance they need to avoid falling into homelessness.

Opponents include realtors, business groups and landlord associations who have claimed the tax will ultimately be passed down to renters who occupy large apartment buildings and consumers who shop at large retail centers. They have also questioned the city’s stewardship of homelessness funding. They point to the city’s Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure approved by voters in 2016 that has still not delivered the promised number of permanent supportive housing units.

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking Your Ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

