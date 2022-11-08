What We Know So Far About SoCal Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

With a day left until Election Day, about 18% of registered voters in Los Angeles County have cast their ballots in early voting as of Monday morning, according to the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s office. In Orange County, about 26% have voted. But experts caution we can’t read too much into the numbers.

There’s still a lot of voting time left until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC, which tracks turnout in L.A. County . Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by elections officials within seven days to be counted.

Romero noted that people’s voting habits have changed a lot in recent years, given the rise in vote-by-mail. For those reasons, “we really can't try to predict too much out of these early numbers,” she said.

In the last midterms, in 2018, statewide turnout among registered voters was 64.5% . It was 57% in L.A. County and 71% in Orange County.



Here’s What We Know So Far

Here’s what we do know for certain: The vast majority of Southern California voters are casting their ballots by mail. That’s in line with the trend we’ve seen in recent years. In the June primary, 84.7% of L.A. County and 88.6% of Orange County voted by mail .

As of Monday morning in L.A. County, which has more than 5.6 million registered voters:



940,600 residents had returned their vote-by-mail ballots

74,600 had voted in person

As of Monday morning in Orange County , which has more than 1.8 million registered voters:



453,523 residents had returned their vote-by-mail ballots

26,424 had voted in person ( as of 11/6 )

‘Election Month’ vs. Election Day

Because of the increasing use of vote-by-mail ballots, tallying results has gotten longer, according to the California Voter Foundation . In an analysis, the organization found:



In November 2004, more than 80% of votes were counted within two days of Election Day with 32.6% voting by mail.

In June 2022, about 50% of ballots were counted within two days of Election Day, with more than 90% of people voting by mail.

Election officials must physically open mail-in ballots and verify signatures.

“We not only moved from ‘Election Day’ to ‘Election Month’, but we have also moved from ‘Election Night’ to ‘Ballot Counting Month’,” wrote CVF’s Kim Alexander.



L.A. City Council Scandal

Unlike past midterm elections, L.A. city residents will be voting for their next mayor.

This year is the first time the L.A. mayoral race falls in line with statewide elections, after city officials changed the election schedule in an effort to increase voter turnout .

Romero, of USC, said the recent City Hall scandal over leaked audio of racist remarks could also factor in this year.

“The question is how much can it impact turnout, either by galvanizing voters who are angry and want change, or maybe reaffirming voters’ worst fears about corruption and making them feel further disconnected from the political process and maybe wanting to sit out?” she said.