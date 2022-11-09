Measure C Results: What We Know So Far About The LA County Cannabis Tax

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

About Measure C

California legalized recreational cannabis use and purchase among adults in 2016, but it is up to each locality in the state to decide whether and how to legalize and tax the sale of marijuana within their city boundaries.

Measure C is L.A. County's effort to decide that. The ballot measure asks voters to pass a tax on cannabis businesses — such as the sale, cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution on cannabis — in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County. Approving the tax is part of the County’s larger goal to regulate the cannabis industry in the unincorporated areas.

Measure C would not legalize cannabis sales in L.A. County. The Board of Supervisors would still need to vote on that, and they've indicated they plan to do so in 2023.

The County estimates a total of $10.4 million in tax revenue that would go to the Los Angeles County General Fund and a cannabis equity program that would provide equitable access to opportunities to enter the cannabis industry.

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

