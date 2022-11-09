Measure LH Results: What We Know So Far About LA’s Low-Income Housing Initiative

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Los Angeles officials are coming to voters, yet again, to ask for approval to develop more publicly funded low-income housing projects across the city. The city is required to ask for voters’ blessing due to a unique state constitutional requirement that critics call a “racist relic.”

If Measure LH passes, pre-existing streams of public funding will continue to flow toward the development of housing for seniors, the unhoused and for struggling low-income workers. But if the measure fails, affordable housing development could grind to a halt in many neighborhoods.



Understanding Measure LH

If voters approve Measure LH , they will grant the city the authority to put existing public money toward the development of an additional 5,000 units of affordable housing in each of the city’s 15 council districts. That would add up to a total of 75,000 units of housing across the city for low-income Angelenos.

However, the measure does not guarantee that any additional housing will actually get built. It only authorizes the city to reach that level of development before having to ask for voters’ permission again to develop more low-income housing.

This measure is on the ballot thanks to Article 34, an unusual requirement in the California state constitution that gives voters the right to shoot down publicly funded housing projects in their cities. The history of this constitutional requirement dates back to 1950, when Eureka, CA residents teamed up with the California real estate industry to run a campaign that vilified public housing while seeking to preserve segregated neighborhoods (the California Association of Realtors recently apologized for its past role in this racist campaign).

Voters will have a chance in 2024 to pass a state ballot measure that would repeal Article 34. But until then, cities like L.A. need voter approval to pursue publicly financed low-income housing projects. Los Angeles received voter approval in 2008 to develop 3,500 units of additional low-income housing in each council district. But now, a handful of districts have either hit that cap or are close to exceeding it.

Without voter approval through Measure LH, areas including downtown L.A. would be maxed out, and thus barred from using public funding for any further affordable housing development. This could also seriously hamper the city’s state-mandated goal of planning for 185,000 new units of low-income housing by 2029.

You can read more about this measure here .

