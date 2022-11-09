Support for LAist comes from
Politics
graphic of various people in line to vote and voting, placed on a light blue background, bordered with hand-drawn stars on a medium blue backround
Voter Game Plan: Your Guide To The Nov. 8 General Election
Everything you need as you prepare to vote — study our interactive guides, ask questions, print your sample ballot and more.

Measure SP Results: What We Know So Far About The Parks Improvement Parcel Tax

By LAist Staff
Updated Nov 8, 2022 4:59 PM
Published Nov 8, 2022 4:59 PM
Live Results and more

Live Results

  • Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Measure SP would impose a parcel tax of 8.4 cents per square foot on residential and commercial buildings in the city of L.A. The tax would generate an estimated $227 million a year, which would be spent on the improvement, development, acquisition, and maintenance of public spaces such as parks, museums, and waterways like the L.A. River.

Unlike the property taxes you're probably more used to — which are based on value and typically go up over time — a parcel tax is assessed on the characteristics of the parcel. It’s a flat tax.

All revenue from the tax would be put into a fund for parks and recreation and — this is important — could not be redirected to the city’s general fund. Priority would be based on L.A 's equity index, which assesses ares in greatest need of better parks and other recreational facilities.

Understanding The Measure

Want more: Read our full voter guide.

A Note On The Results

  • Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking Your Ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:

If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

  • Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

  • Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

