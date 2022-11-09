LA County Sheriff Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Luna and Villanueva

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The winner of this race will lead the largest sheriff's department in the nation. It is a much-troubled agency currently under investigation by the California Department of Justice over allegations of a pattern of civil rights violations, including excessive use of force and false arrests. The sheriff runs the county jail system, which houses more than 15,000 inmates. A federal judge has asked for a plan to address excessive use of force by deputies in the jails.

About The Candidates

Alex Villanueva

The race is considered to be a referendum on Villanueva. Four years ago, he was a retired lieutenant who scored an upset victory over incumbent Jim McDonnell. Villanueva promised to be a progressive reformer but he ended up becoming a darling of Fox News.

Robert Luna

Robert Luna spent 38 years with the Long Beach Police Department, the last seven as chief. He retired in 2021. He has promised to work more cooperatively with the Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission than the notoriously combative Villanueva.

Follow The Money

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking Your Ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

