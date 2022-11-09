Los Angeles City Council Results: What We Know So Far In The District 5, 11, 13, And 15 Races

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Four of the Los Angeles City Council’s 15 seats were on the ballot— District 5, District 11, District 13, and District 15.

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area.

Technically, eight seats were up for election this year, but incumbent councilmembers Bob Blumenfield (District 3), Monica Rodriguez (District 7) and Curren Price Jr. (District 9) all won reelection in the primary. In District 1, Eunisses Hernandez, a community organizer, defeated longtime Councilmember Gil Cedillo outright in the June primary, with 54% of the vote to Cedillo’s 46%.

District 5 Results

The termed out councilmember, Paul Koretz, is running for L.A. City Controller. District 5 includes some or all of the following neighborhoods: Bel Air-Beverly Crest, Greater Wilshire, Mid City West, Palms, Pico, South Robertson, Westside, and Westwood.

The Candidates

Sam Yebri

Yebri co-founded a nonprofit that promotes civic participation and leadership among the Iranian-American Jewish community and has also served on the L.A. Civil Service Commission, the City Attorney’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and on L.A. County Assessor Jeff Prang’s Transition Team. Yebri says his priorities include phasing out oil drilling in Los Angeles, re-designing transit corridors, creating more short-term shelter and housing options and increasing the number of Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Yaroslavsky was L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s senior policy director for the environment and the arts for six years and helped develop a parcel tax approved by voters in 2018 that helps fund the collection and treatment of rainwater. She says she wants to create more green spaces, improve transportation infrastructure, hire more police officers, and prioritize rental assistance.

District 11 Results

District 11 is open because current Councilmember Mike Bonin said that after a years-long struggle with depression, he decided in January not to run for reelection so he could " focus on health and wellness ." The district encompasses all or part of the following Westside neighborhoods: Venice, Mar Vista, Westchester, Playa del Rey, Brentwood, Del Rey, Playa Vista, Ladera, Sawtelle, and the Pacific Palisades.

The Candidates

Erin Darling

Darling is a civil rights attorney who opened his own practice in 2017 and worked previously as a federal public defender and for nonprofit organizations including the Eviction Defense Network and Public Counsel. He’s also a commissioner for the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors. His campaign priorities include expediting the creation of permanent supportive housing, increasing renter protections, and shutting down gas extraction and storage on the Westside.

Traci Park

Park is a municipal law attorney and partner at the firm Burke, Williams & Sorensen. She has criticized the “housing first” strategy of combating homelessness, and has said Venice is “too dense” for additional affordable housing or housing for unhoused communities. Park said she wants the city to increase investment in recovery housing focused on treatment and sobriety. Park also supports more funding for law enforcement.

District 13 Results

District 13 includes all or some of the following communities: Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Larchmont Village, Little Armenia, Melrose Hill, Rampart Village, Ridgewood-Wilton, Silver Lake, Spaulding Square, St. Andrews Square, Sunset Square, Thai Town, Verdugo Village, Virgil Village, Western-Wilton, Westlake, Wilshire Center and Windsor Square.

The Candidates

Mitch O'Farrell

The incumbent councilmember is seeking a third, and final, term to represent District 13. O’Farrell has worked on housing initiatives and points to the creation of 2,000 affordable housing units, which he says was the second most of any council district. He is the chair of the city’s Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and Los Angeles River Committee and advocates for a zero-emission city auto fleet, solar infrastructure, more water and power conservation. O’Farrell, who is a member of the Wyandotte Nation, is the first Native American councilmember to hold office in L.A.

Hugo Soto-Martinez

Soto-Martinez is a union organizer with UNITE HERE Local 11. His platform includes ending unhoused sweeps, creating more affordable housing, cleaning up urban oil wells and creating climate union jobs. He has several public safety proposals including replacing armed officers on non-violent calls with mental health crisis teams, creating an unarmed traffic enforcement division, and investing in social programs.

District 15

District 15 encompasses all or part of the following neighborhoods: Watts, San Pedro, Harbor Gateway, Harbor City, Wilmington. Current Councilmember Joe Buscaino decided not to run for a third and final term in order to run for L.A. mayor, leaving the seat open. Buscaino has pushed for anti-camping measures to address homelessness in the district, but housing remains a key issue in the race.

The Port of Los Angeles is in the district and its environmental effects are also one of the district’s key issues. The candidates have all expressed concerns over the port’s effect on pollution and water quality.

The Candidates

Tim McOsker

McOsker is the CEO of AltaSea , a non-profit focused on ocean sustainability. He has also served as chief of staff for former L.A. Mayor James K. Hahn. On housing, McOsker said the city needs to focus on creating immediate shelter. The former LAPD union lobbyist says the city needs to focus on illegal guns and regulating gun shows.

Danielle Sandoval

Sandoval is the former president of the Harbor City Neighborhood Council. She’s been active in union work, previously serving as treasurer and president for the ILWU Federated Auxiliary 8. Her campaign proposals include investing in clean vehicle technology, creating a program to help renters pay for security deposits and other housing costs and de-escalation training for law enforcement.

Sandoval is also an entrepreneur. The L.A. Times rescinded its endorsement of Sandoval on Oct. 11, 2022, based on reporting that four of her former employees had filed wage theft claims against her.

