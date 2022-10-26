The City Hall Tape Scandal

-
The Los Angeles City Council is in the midst of major upheaval following the release of a secret recording that captured racist and defamatory exchanges between former council president Nury Martinez, councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and former president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera.
The audio sparked outrage and widespread calls for resignations, including from President Biden. Martinez and Herrera resigned from their positions following public outcry.
The group was recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city — a once-in-a-decade process that affects who is elected and what assets council districts will have available.
After the release of racist remarks on a leaked tape led to Martinez's resignation, a new council president has now been voted in to keep business running.
The racist conversation between three L.A. city councilmembers and a labor executive struck a familiar chord with Black and Afro Latinos struggling to gain political representation.
L.A. leaders are looking into the logistics of a special election to replace Martinez in District 6, but it will likely be months before people could vote.
Wednesday’s city council meeting adjourned after vehement protests in the council chamber.
State Launches Investigation Into LA Redistricting As Leaked Tape Fallout Continues. Why Big Changes Could Be AheadThe announcement came the same day Nury Martinez resigned under pressure and the L.A. City Attorney called for a special election next spring to get voter approval for the City Council district lines to be redrawn.
