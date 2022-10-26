Support for LAist comes from
The City Hall Tape Scandal

The Latest
The Backstory

  • The Los Angeles City Council is in the midst of major upheaval following the release of a secret recording that captured racist and defamatory exchanges between former council president Nury Martinez, councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, and former president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera.

  • The audio sparked outrage and widespread calls for resignations, including from President Biden. Martinez and Herrera resigned from their positions following public outcry.

  • The group was recorded talking about their frustrations with redistricting efforts in the city — a once-in-a-decade process that affects who is elected and what assets council districts will have available.

