LA County Board of Supervisors Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Bob Hertzberg and Lindsey Horvath

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Live Results

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.

The Board of Supervisors can pass local laws with a three-fifths vote. There are some areas where supervisors set policy for the entire county, including in the incorporated cities such as Los Angeles. They include:



Jails, prisons, and juvenile detention

Foster care

L.A. Metro

Mental health

Public health, particularly the pandemic response (although Pasadena and Long Beach have their own health departments.)

Sheriff’s Department (although some cities, such as Los Angeles, have their own police force, more than 40 municipalities contract with the Sheriff’s Department for police services.

The only Board of Supervisors seat on the November ballot is District 3. It's one to watch, both because current Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is not running for reelection and because it’s the first election since the 2021 redistricting, which brought part of the San Fernando Valley into the district and moved some parts to other districts.

The district now includes much of the San Fernando Valley, sections of L.A.'s Westside (including Santa Monica and West Hollywood), and coastal communities like Malibu.

In the June primary, Bob Hertzberg (31%) and Lindsey Horvath (28%) won the top two slots in a field of six candidates.

Did LAist help you vote? If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a donation today to keep reliable and independent local news strong and available for all today. Donate Now Monthly Donation One-Time Donation $5/mo $10/mo $15/mo $20/mo $60 $120 $180 $240 Continue

About The Candidates

Bob Hertzberg

Bob Hertzberg is the California State Senate Majority Leader Emeritus and has represented the 18th District (San Fernando Valley) since 2014. He served in the California State Assembly from 1996 to 2002 and was speaker in his final two-year term. He ran for L.A. mayor in 2005, finishing third in the primary behind Antonio Villaraigosa and James Hahn. Hertzberg, a San Fernando Valley resident, says he was motivated to run for supervisor after the redrawn District 3 boundaries were announced — as a Valley resident, he feels the district should be represented by someone from the Valley. He was born in L.A.

Lindsey Horvath

Horvath is in her second stint as a member of the West Hollywood City Council. She was appointed to the council in 2009 and served until 2011, when she lost a reelection bid. She was elected to the council in 2015, and has served since then. She founded the local chapter of the National Organization for Women and is on the board of the National League of Cities. Horvath runs her own marketing business, focused on the entertainment industry.

Read more about the Board of Supervisors' role and the two candidates in our guide.

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

Ask Us A Question