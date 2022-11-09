Prop 29 Results: What We Know About The Measure To Add Dialysis Clinic Requirements

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Proposition 29 would create new requirements for kidney dialysis clinics that provide life-sustaining treatment for people suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Understanding The Measure

If the ballot measure passes, kidney dialysis clinics would have to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours.

Clinics would be required to report information on infections to state public health officials and provide patients with a list of doctors who own at least a 5% stake in the facility, among other requirements.

Opponents said the ballot measure will lead to higher costs for patients and force some clinics to scale back or close altogether because they wouldn't be able to afford the additional staffing costs. Some opponents estimated that it could affect hundreds of clinics and say that that the new jobs created by the measure would be mainly administrative.

Opponents also argued that Proposition 29 would exacerbate a healthcare provider shortage California is facing.

Spending so far

