Prop 29 Results: What We Know About The Measure To Add Dialysis Clinic Requirements
Live Results
-
Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.
Proposition 29 would create new requirements for kidney dialysis clinics that provide life-sustaining treatment for people suffering from chronic kidney disease.
Understanding The Measure
If the ballot measure passes, kidney dialysis clinics would have to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours.
Clinics would be required to report information on infections to state public health officials and provide patients with a list of doctors who own at least a 5% stake in the facility, among other requirements.
Opponents said the ballot measure will lead to higher costs for patients and force some clinics to scale back or close altogether because they wouldn't be able to afford the additional staffing costs. Some opponents estimated that it could affect hundreds of clinics and say that that the new jobs created by the measure would be mainly administrative.
Opponents also argued that Proposition 29 would exacerbate a healthcare provider shortage California is facing.
Spending so far
A Note On The Results
-
Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.
Tracking Your Ballot
You can track the status of your ballot:
- Voters in L.A. County
- Voters anywhere in California
If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.
How We're Covering This Election
-
Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.
-
Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.