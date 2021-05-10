Robert Garrova

I cover criminal justice at a time when L.A. is leading the nation in reform. I help Angelenos understand these reforms through the stories of the people affected by them.

My reporting has taken me to the edge of wildfires in California, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, steps away from a robot that’s now exploring Mars and into the homes of countless Angelenos.

I’ve had many jobs in radio. I used to help produce and direct the flagship show for Marketplace, a daily business and economic news show. I also spent a couple years in the Northeast working as a reporter. I found my love of audio journalism while interning on KPCC’s Off-Ramp in 2013.

I was born and raised in SoCal. I’m most proud when my journalism can help amplify the voices of people struggling in this beautiful region stricken by inequality.