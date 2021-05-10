Robert GarrovaCriminal Justice Reporter (he/him)
I cover criminal justice at a time when L.A. is leading the nation in reform. I help Angelenos understand these reforms through the stories of the people affected by them.
My reporting has taken me to the edge of wildfires in California, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, steps away from a robot that’s now exploring Mars and into the homes of countless Angelenos.
I’ve had many jobs in radio. I used to help produce and direct the flagship show for Marketplace, a daily business and economic news show. I also spent a couple years in the Northeast working as a reporter. I found my love of audio journalism while interning on KPCC’s Off-Ramp in 2013.
I was born and raised in SoCal. I’m most proud when my journalism can help amplify the voices of people struggling in this beautiful region stricken by inequality.
Stories by Robert Garrova
Criminal JusticeLast fall, the Board of Supes approved a proposal to dismantle juvenile halls and probation camps. Five months later, the money to fund the plan isn’t in the County CEO's initial budget proposal.
Criminal JusticeLA Supes Order Another Investigation Into Claims That Sheriff’s Deputies ‘Aggressively’ Harass Victims’ FamiliesThe supervisors’ vote comes on the same day the National Lawyers Guild of Los Angeles released a new report detailing claims of “aggressive and continuous” harassment by deputies of two families.
Criminal JusticeThe bulk of the money — about $53 million — would go towards training, after three separate reports on the department’s handling of last summer’s demonstrations stressed that as a deficiency.
Criminal JusticeBody cam video of the March 31 incident in which a deputy shot and wounded Isaias Cervantes only shows part of what happened. The family’s lawyer and disability rights advocates say the footage proves deputies needlessly escalated the situation.
Criminal JusticeSome $10 million would go towards alternative mental health crisis response programs, which have yet to be finalized.
Criminal JusticeSheriff Alex Villanueva says he will release the video once he's given Isaias Cervantes' family a chance to view it.
Criminal Justice‘Training, Training, Training’ — Police Commission Takes Up Reports On LAPD Handling Of 2020 ProtestsTraining — from command staff operations to use of less lethal weapons — is a throughline in three reports commissioned in response to last year's unrest.
Criminal JusticeThe number of Mental Evaluation Unit teams has gone down over the last five years, from 17 to just 12.
Criminal JusticeThe family of Isaias Cervantes says he was unarmed and its lawyer says Cervantes was 'completely compliant' when a deputy allegedly shot him in the back. The Sheriff's Department says Cervantes was assaulting a deputy and trying to take his gun when he was shot.
Criminal JusticeThe proposal calls for diverting 4,500 people with mental health issues out of jail and greatly expanding mental health and substance use treatment.