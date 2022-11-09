Proposition 26 And 27 Results: What We Know So Far About The Measures To Legalize Sports Betting

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Proposition 26 Results

Proposition 27 Results

Note on timing: We'll have live results shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

On the California ballot is the future of sports betting, which is wagering on a predicted outcome in a competition. Up to this election, all forms of sports betting have been illegal. Millions of dollars have gone into these campaigns, making the propositions the most expensive measures in state history.

Understanding The Measures

Proposition 26 would expand legalized gambling to allow in-person sports betting at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos, with new vegas-style games. Proposition 27 would allow online sports betting through big sportsbook companies (e.g. FanDuel, DraftKings) and California Native tribes. Both propositions have a 10% tax on profits, with a bulk of that money going to either state education spending (in Proposition 26) or homelessness and gambling addiction programs (in Proposition 27).

If voters pass either measure, it would be a big shift in California by starting new types of gambling. If voters pass both, it could end up in the courts to decide which proposition becomes law.

Spending So Far On Proposition 26

The highest contributions to pass the measure are coming in from tribal casino owners. The largest contributions to defeat the measure are coming in almost exclusively from California cardrooms, which are concerned a clause in the proposition about civil lawsuits could put them out of business.

Spending So Far On Proposition 27

The highest contributions to pass the measure are coming in from online sportsbook companies. The largest contributions to defeat the measure are coming in from tribal casino owners.

A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking Your Ballot

If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Los Angeles County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 28 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

Ask Us A Question