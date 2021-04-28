Elly YuInvestigative Reporter (she/her)
I got into investigative journalism, because I believe that it has the power to expose and change wrongdoing.
Before joining this newsroom in late 2019, I worked at NPR stations in Washington D.C., and Atlanta.
My reporting has focused on healthcare, immigration and state politics. From 2017-2018, I was a fellow with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.
I got my master’s in journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, and a bachelor’s in international relations from the University of Southern California. I grew up in Los Angeles County, and am excited to be reporting in a place I deeply care about and call home.
HealthMembers of Congress React To LAist Nursing Home Investigation: ‘Appalled,’ ‘Horrified,’ ‘Gravest Of Crimes’Following an LAist investigation, several members of California’s delegation have spoken out about “deadly neglect” and their concerns with the state’s nursing homes licensing process.
HealthListen back to our hourlong special diving into California’s failures to regulate nursing homes — and where we go from here.
HealthFollowing an LAist investigation into a troubled nursing home chain, Gov. Gavin Newsom has donated a $10,000 political contribution from the company to charity.
Health5 Takeaways From Our Investigation Into A Troubled Nursing Home Chain And California's Flawed System Of RegulationAdvocates for better oversight of California's nursing homes call the current licensing process 'completely exploited.'
HealthA large nursing home business — and the state-run system designed to regulate it — were failing California’s most vulnerable even before the pandemic struck, advocates and patient families said. That failure intensified as COVID-19 gripped the state.
NewsWith 147 active reported cases, the Adelanto immigrant detention facility has the largest current outbreak among ICE detention centers in the country. A judge has ordered the federal government to reduce the population at the facility.
NewsAs of Friday morning, 147 immigrant detainees at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center had COVID-19.
NewsAt least 38 detainees at ICE's Adelanto detention center have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more test results on the way.
NewsAt one nursing home in Los Angeles, a man found out that his mother had COVID-19 just hours before she died.
NewsFamily members and advocates say by then, the virus was already raging, and that testing happened too late.