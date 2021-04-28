Support for LAist comes from
Elly Yu

Investigative Reporter (she/her)
I got into investigative journalism, because I believe that it has the power to expose and change wrongdoing.

Before joining this newsroom in late 2019, I worked at NPR stations in Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

My reporting has focused on healthcare, immigration and state politics. From 2017-2018, I was a fellow with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

I got my master’s in journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, and a bachelor’s in international relations from the University of Southern California. I grew up in Los Angeles County, and am excited to be reporting in a place I deeply care about and call home.

Do you have questions or know of something we should look into?

