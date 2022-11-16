This Election's On Track To Have The Most LA Voters Ever Cast Ballots For Mayor. Turnout Is Projected To Be Highest Since 1993

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Turnout for the L.A. mayoral race — currently at 34% — is expected to be the highest since 1993, with more voters than ever participating in the mayoral election in L.A. history.

The last time Los Angeles had an open seat for mayor in 2013, only 23% of Angeleno voters cast their ballots in the runoff. This year, turnout is already higher and there are many more ballots left to be counted.

Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount University, estimates after the counts are completed, turnout will be around 40%. In all, he said, some 900,000 L.A. city voters are estimated to have cast ballots for mayor — which will be the highest number of voters to ever participate in a mayoral race in city history.

So far more than 713,000 ballots have been tallied in the run-off, with Karen Bass, a current member of Congress, outpacing Rick Caruso, a developer, with each new release of ballots. The next is scheduled for Wednesday between 4 -5 p.m.

Karen Bass speaks on stage at the L.A. County Democratic Party's Election Night party at the Palladium in Hollywood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist) Rick Caruso speaks on stage to supporters at his Election Night party at the developer's Grove shopping center on Nov. 8, 2022. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

The Vote So Far

“All the necessary conditions for a high turnout are present: No incumbent, two very well-known candidates in the run-off, a lot of money being spent, a lot of attention being given,” he said.

But the race itself isn’t the only reason.



New Election Calendar

This is the first year the mayoral race aligns with statewide and federal races. Before 2020, city elections were held in odd years, with the primary and runoffs in the spring.

“People are used to voting in November … They don't think April or May or June,” Guerra said.

After the low turnout in 2013, Guerra led an effort as part of a city commission to change the elections calendar to boost voter turnout — and, he argues, it’s paid off.

“You’ve seen the impact, not only the impact on the mayoral race, but I would argue even greater on the council races to mobilize a very different constituency: younger people,” he said. He believes the changes have led to the elections of progressive candidates like Eunisses Hernandez in city council District 1 and Kenneth Mejia to the city controller position.

Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA, says a more diverse electorate shows up in even-numbered years.

“You see renters having a much bigger impact than they did in the days when L.A. held the elections in the odd numbered years. You see younger voters,” he said. “So it's not just the numbers. It's also that this election displayed a more diverse L.A.”

More voters have also come out to the polls this year because of the heightened political atmosphere in the country, Sonenshein said.

“You’ve had the impact of issues like abortion drawing people to the polls who might not have otherwise come to the polls. It's a very fraught political environment, and sometimes that increases turnout,” he said. “I don't think we're going to go back to the days of quiet midterm elections in this country."



Mayoral Elections in 1993 Vs. Now

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Richard Riordan, a Republican businessman, celebrates on June 8, 1993 after he defeated opponent Michael Woo, a Democratic city councilman with 54% of the vote. (Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images) Mike Woo greets supporters in Hollywood during his unsuccessful run to be mayor of Los Angeles. f (Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images)

L.A. isn’t alone when it comes to a history of low voter turnout. Guerra said it’s hard to get voters out to the polls in municipal elections in cities that are dominated by one party.

“What happened in 2013? It was two Democrats who were very much alike,” he said, speaking of mayoral candidates Eric Garcetti and Wendy Greuel.

The record for turnout was set in 1969 at 76% when the city elected Sam Yorty, who ran a racist and divisive mayoral campaign to defeat Tom Bradley, Guerra said. Nearly 860,000 people voted in that election.

And the last time turnout among registered voters in L.A. was above 40% was in 1993,when the city elected conservative candidate Richard Riordan mayor. He won with 314,500 votes to about 268,000 for his opponent Mike Woo, a Democrat on the City Council.

While Sonenshein said he sees a lot of similarities between the 1993 election and today, there are a lot of differences in the electorate and the way people vote. It's one reason, he said, you shouldn’t pay too much attention to the percentages, because there are a lot more registered voters now than there were then because of efforts like automatic voter registration.

“To get 44 or 42% of this electorate is a lot more people to engage than to get 40% of the electorate in 1992,” he said. “[The percentage] doesn't tell you the whole story. Right now, more voters are participating in L.A. elections than ever before, regardless of what the final turnout is,” he said.