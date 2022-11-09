LA City Attorney Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Hydee Feldstein Soto And Faisal Gill

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

The next city attorney steps right into a scandal in City Hall over a leaked tape of a racist conversation between three councilmembers and a labor leader who were meeting to discuss redistricting.

The two candidates are both considered to be outsiders and their perspectives on the role of the office are notably distinct.

Hydee Feldstein Soto says that she does not see the city attorney’s role as that of a policymaker, meaning that she will abide by local and state law as closely as possible and not use the office’s powers to try to change policy. Faisal M. Gill sees the city attorney as a policy office, with the power to make decisions like whether to prosecute protesters or get rid of cash bail in the misdemeanor system.

These different perspectives are in play when it comes to what each candidate has said about the City Hall tape scandal. Gill was among the first to call for resignations. He says the city attorney should have a role in investigating the tape scandal and city corruption overall. Feldstein Soto notes that corruption is a felony, a class of crime handled by the District Attorney — she also supports a larger city council and independent redistricting.



About The Office

The city attorney runs an office of more than 500 lawyers representing L.A. in all legal matters, including filing lawsuits and defending against them. They also prosecute misdemeanors committed in L.A. — think public nuisances, petty shoplifting, vandalism and the like.

And, the city attorney actually writes the laws proposed by city council, as well as provide legal advice for departments, agencies and officials citywide.

About The Candidates

Hydee Feldstein Soto

Feldstein Soto has had a long career as an attorney. She was a partner at two major law firms specializing in commercial finance and bankruptcy litigation, and briefly served as general counsel for entertainment company Kin Community. She grew up in Puerto Rico, but has lived in Los Angeles for the past 40 years and has been deeply involved in the Neighborhood Council system.



Faisal M. Gill

Gill is a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer who’s made homelessness and LAPD accountability the centerpieces of his campaign. He previously worked as a senior policy adviser at the Department of Homeland Security in the George W. Bush administration. He’s made two unsuccessful runs for office before: in 2007, he ran as a Republican for the Virginia House of Delegates, and ran as a Democrat in 2016 for the Vermont State Senate. He also briefly served as chair of the Vermont Democratic Party.



