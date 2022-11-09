We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
VOTER GAME PLAN: Enter your ZIP code to see your virtual ballot with info on candidates and measures.

Share This
Politics
graphic of various people in line to vote and voting, placed on a light blue background, bordered with hand-drawn stars on a medium blue backround
Voter Game Plan: Your Guide To The Nov. 8 General Election
Everything you need as you prepare to vote — study our interactive guides, ask questions, print your sample ballot and more.

Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board Election: What We Know So Far

By  Jill Replogle
Updated Nov 8, 2022 5:18 PM
Published Nov 8, 2022 5:18 PM
A fence with campaign posters hanging from it, most prominently: for Richard Ingle for PYLUSD school board and one that says "Carrie Buck Voted For Critical Race Theory. Vote Her Out."
Supporters of school board incumbent Carrie Buck have complained about misinformation in campaign materials from challenger Rich Ingle. Buck voted in April against a resolution that banned critical race theory as an instructional framework in the district.
(Courtesy Ando Muneno)
Results and more

Two seats are up for grabs in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, in north Orange County, in an election that epitomizes national battles over how, and how much, issues of race and gender identity should be taught in public schools.

The two races pit long-time, moderate incumbents against conservative, political newbies from the self-styled parental rights movement. These challengers are promising to keep controversial subjects, including critical race theory and LGBTQ+ rights, out of classrooms, and to give parents more say on what gets taught.

More Election Results

City of Los Angeles

L.A. County

California propositions

More races on our full results page

Politics have played a big role in recent decisions by the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board, even though board seats are officially nonpartisan. The board already has a conservative majority that voted earlier this year to ban critical race theory. As a result of the ban, California State University Fullerton decided to stop sending student teachers to the district.

Some parents and educators worry that an even more conservative board could lead to book bans, teacher surveillance and a school climate that marginalizes vulnerable students. On the other side, supporters of the parental rights movement say some teachers are indoctrinating students with liberal ideology, and that students would be better served by sticking to traditional academics.

Read more about the candidates and the issues here.

About The Candidates

MEET THE CANDIDATES: WHO’S RUNNING FOR THE PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

You can read more about the election here.

A Note On The Results

  • Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:

If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Orange County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 22 to reply and "cure" your ballot.

How We're Covering This Election

  • Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

  • Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

Ask Us A Question

What questions do you have about the Nov. 8 general election?
Whether it's about how to register to vote or making sense of a candidate's platform, we're here to help you get ballot ready.