Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board Election: What We Know So Far

Two seats are up for grabs in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, in north Orange County, in an election that epitomizes national battles over how, and how much, issues of race and gender identity should be taught in public schools.

The two races pit long-time, moderate incumbents against conservative, political newbies from the self-styled parental rights movement. These challengers are promising to keep controversial subjects, including critical race theory and LGBTQ+ rights, out of classrooms, and to give parents more say on what gets taught.

Politics have played a big role in recent decisions by the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board, even though board seats are officially nonpartisan. The board already has a conservative majority that voted earlier this year to ban critical race theory . As a result of the ban, California State University Fullerton decided to stop sending student teachers to the district.

Some parents and educators worry that an even more conservative board could lead to book bans, teacher surveillance and a school climate that marginalizes vulnerable students. On the other side, supporters of the parental rights movement say some teachers are indoctrinating students with liberal ideology, and that students would be better served by sticking to traditional academics.

About The Candidates

MEET THE CANDIDATES: WHO’S RUNNING FOR THE PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT Candidates For Trustee Area 4

Todd Frazier Karin Freeman, incumbent Steve Slawson

Candidates For Trustee Area 5



Carrie Buck, incumbent Richard Ingle



A Note On The Results

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

Tracking your ballot

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Orange County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 22 to reply and "cure" your ballot.



How We're Covering This Election

Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

