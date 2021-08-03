Morning Brief: Wind And Wildfires, COVID At Disneyland, And Women Wrestlers

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 3.

When it’s this hot for this long, Angelenos’ minds tend to turn to wildfires, and wondering when the next one will scorch our earth and contaminate our air. According to the National Weather Service, it might be soon.

My colleague Monica Bushman reports that a combination of dry air, gusty winds and hot temperatures headed our way this week could increase the likelihood of wildfires breaking out.

The elevated fire weather conditions are expected to last until Thursday. Those conditions are just one step below critical, which would trigger a Red Flag Warning.

"Some localized areas may see … relative humidities in the afternoons between 5% and 15%,” said National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet. “When you combine that with gusty winds, that leads to a situation where you have to be a little bit more concerned about fire starts.”

Wildfires have gotten much worse in California in the past 10 years. KPCC/LAist science reporter Jacob Margolis recently wrote about why conditions are worsening: a combination of humans living deeper in fire hazard zones, invasive species that are more flammable than their native brethren, climate change, and not enough prescribed burns.

It doesn’t help that state leaders aren’t doing what they promised to help counter the drought and the increased risk that California now faces.

Meanwhile, if you live in a high fire hazard area, here are some ways to be prepared.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

