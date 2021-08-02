Awesome Events Happening This Week In SoCal: Aug. 2 - 5

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start the week by singing along to Grease. Learn capoeira under the stars. Attend an artwalk along a South Bay waterfront. Listen to live music by Quetzal. Swing along to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Or get nostalgic with LAist’s Mike Roe and guests as the TV Pilot Club revisits Living Single.



Monday, Aug. 2; 7:30 p.m.

The Slumber Party Massacre/The Clan of The Cave Bear

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

The New Bev screens a Grindhouse double feature starting with the 1982 film directed by Amy Holden Jones and written by Rita Mae Brown about a power-tool maniac who invades a pajama party. It’s followed at 9:15 p.m. by the 1986 film starring Daryl Hannah about possible interactions between the now-extinct Neanderthals and the Cro-Magnon.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.

Grease (Sing-along)

Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

Head to the rooftop of the parking garage to watch a fun summer movie and sing-along with John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the Greasers and Pink Ladies.

COST: $16.65 - $23; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 3; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

TV Pilot Club (Living Single) — An LAist Virtual Event

With enviable wardrobes, complicated love lives, and real careers for the characters, this ’90s show quickly became iconic and has recently re-emerged as beloved nostalgia viewing. On Aug. 3, LAist entertainment reporter Mike Roe and guests take a look back at the premiere episode and reflect on why the show resonated with audiences then and now. Grab a copy of Flavor Magazine, rewatch the pilot before the event, and RSVP to join the conversation with LAist entertainment reporter Mike Roe, Tre’vell Anderson, and Joi-Marie McKenzie Lewis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Players of Brazilian Capoeira, a mixture of dance and martial art inherited from the times of slavery, perform to celebrate the nomination of Capoeira to the list of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Cais do Valongo (Valongo Quay) historical site, where about one million slaves from Africa arrived in the XIX Century, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 26, 2014. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Tuesdays Aug. 3 - 31; 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dance Capoeira

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Learn the combination of martial arts and dance, originally developed in the 1500s by enslaved West Africans in Brazil who were unable to openly practice fighting techniques. Dance on the plaza each Tuesday this month with an instructor from ABADÁ-Capoeira. All ages and all abilities. No previous experience is required.

COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO

The Cayton Children’s Museum reopens its indoor operations this week in Santa Monica with a new pay-as-you-wish admission model for L.A. County residents. (Jami Johnson)

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Cayton Children's Museum Reopens

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 374, Santa Monica

The children’s museum reopens its indoor operations with a new timed entry and pay-as-you-wish admission model for L.A. County residents. Kids can interact with discovery-based exhibits and art activities.

COST: Pay-what-you wish for county residents; $16 for non-LA County residents; MORE INFO

'Blockers' is just one of the films screening this week at the Tribeca Drive-in at the Rose Bowl. (Courtesy of the Tribeca Drive-in)

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - Saturday, Aug. 7

2021 Tribeca Drive-in

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

The screening series returns to the L.A. area, bringing new and classic films on select days through Aug. 26. This week’s schedule features The Princess Diaries and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy on Aug. 4; Rango and Moonlight on Aug. 5; Go Big: Sports Shorts, and Blockers on Aug. 6; and Hook, The Birdcage and Good Will Hunting on Aug. 7.

COST: $30 per vehicle; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Aug. 4; 7 p.m.

Shooter!

Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage

5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807

Anaheim’s resident theater company presents a staged reading of Krista Knight’s play, the fourth in the 2021 OTR Reading Series. In the dark comedy, a professor is suspicious of a student who turns in a violent play for class. She suspects him of being a possible school shooter. As her home life becomes more dangerous, she doubles down on her fear of the potential shooter.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Australian director Leigh Whannell arrives for "The Invisible Man" premiere at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on February 24, 2020. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Wednesday, Aug. 4; 10 a.m. PT

Summer Happy Hours

Black List founder Franklin Leonard hosts virtual conversations with filmmakers to discuss how they took their shot with their very first short film. This week Leonard is joined by Leigh Whannell, who most recently wrote and directed The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 5; 6 - 9 p.m.

San Pedro First Thursday ArtWalk

San Pedro Arts District, downtown San Pedro

Discover the arts scene along the waterfront as galleries are open late; then stay for the shopping and dining (and curated food trucks) in the neighborhood. There’s live music on the corner of Sixth and Mesa streets. An ArtWalk guided tour leaves at 6 p.m., from Sirens Java & Tea (402 W. Seventh St.).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 5 - September

Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & the Tyranny of Evil Men

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, Hollywood

"For the Record," the series that mixes music and theater, returns with an event that showcases scenes from director Quentin Tarantino’s films. Running Thursdays through Sundays, the show follows the “Fox Force Five” from Pulp Fiction as they fight tyrannical, evil men. The updated show now includes tunes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, including “California Dreamin’,” "You Keep Me Hangin' On," and “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.”

COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 5; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The outdoor comedy show features headliners Matt Braunger and James Adomian with other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue. Hosted by Luke Wienecke.

COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO

UCLA's Film and Television Archive screens the 1976 PBS program 'The War Widow,' which was broadcast at a time when LGBTQ+ people were frequently depicted negatively on television. (Courtesy of KCETLink)

Thursday, Aug. 5; 4 p.m. PT

Visions: The War Widow

The UCLA Film and Television Archive presents a one-time screening of this 1976 PBS program that was originally broadcast at a time when LGBTQ+ people were frequently depicted negatively on television. Playwright/screenwriter Harvey Perr’s period drama sensitively portrayed two women falling in love during World War I, played by Pamela Bellwood and Frances Lee McCain. Both Perr and McCain join LGBTQ+ historian Jenni Olson for a post-screening conversation. Introduction by archive director May Hong HaDuong.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 5; 5 - 8 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Orion Walsh

Mile Square Park16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

The OC Parks Summer Concert Series heats up even more with the big band swing sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and the folk tunes of Walsh. Food trucks and booths will be available at each location for bites and beverages.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Thursday, Aug. 12

Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival

Various locations / online

The multicultural festival features both online and in-person screenings. Watch short film programs, features and documentaries that aim to inspire and empower at LADFF.com. There’s also an in-person screening on Aug. 5 of Nicholas Mihm’s documentary about the Santa Susana Field Laboratory In the Dark of the Valley (with Q&A) at the Laemmle Town Center 5 in Encino.

COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO

Thursdays through Aug. 26

Quetzal

2021 Sunset Concerts

Skirball Cultural Center

Live, in-person concerts return to the Skirball, focusing on talents from the L.A. music scene that share in the values of justice, community building, kindness and honoring memory. The series opens with the Chicano rock of Quetzal (Aug. 5), followed by Run River North (Aug. 12); The Delirians (Aug. 19); and Extra Ancestral (Aug. 26).

COST: FREE with RSVP, parking $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

There are only 95 independently owned news stations left in the U.S., and the new HBO series follows the operations and colorful personnel of one of those stations: KPVM in Pahrump, Nevada, located 62 miles west of Las Vegas. The six-part, half-hour docuseries from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) focuses on a scrappy news team trying to break into the big market with warmth and humor. Two back-to-back episodes debut on Monday (9 - 10 p.m. PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will also stream on HBO Max.

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

