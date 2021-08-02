Awesome Events Happening This Week In SoCal: Aug. 2 - 5
Start the week by singing along to Grease. Learn capoeira under the stars. Attend an artwalk along a South Bay waterfront. Listen to live music by Quetzal. Swing along to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Or get nostalgic with LAist’s Mike Roe and guests as the TV Pilot Club revisits Living Single.
Monday, Aug. 2; 7:30 p.m.
The Slumber Party Massacre/The Clan of The Cave Bear
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
The New Bev screens a Grindhouse double feature starting with the 1982 film directed by Amy Holden Jones and written by Rita Mae Brown about a power-tool maniac who invades a pajama party. It’s followed at 9:15 p.m. by the 1986 film starring Daryl Hannah about possible interactions between the now-extinct Neanderthals and the Cro-Magnon.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 2; 8 p.m.
Grease (Sing-along)
Rooftop Cinema Club
1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo
Head to the rooftop of the parking garage to watch a fun summer movie and sing-along with John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the Greasers and Pink Ladies.
COST: $16.65 - $23; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 3; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
TV Pilot Club (Living Single) — An LAist Virtual Event
With enviable wardrobes, complicated love lives, and real careers for the characters, this ’90s show quickly became iconic and has recently re-emerged as beloved nostalgia viewing. On Aug. 3, LAist entertainment reporter Mike Roe and guests take a look back at the premiere episode and reflect on why the show resonated with audiences then and now. Grab a copy of Flavor Magazine, rewatch the pilot before the event, and RSVP to join the conversation with LAist entertainment reporter Mike Roe, Tre’vell Anderson, and Joi-Marie McKenzie Lewis.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesdays Aug. 3 - 31; 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dance Capoeira
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Learn the combination of martial arts and dance, originally developed in the 1500s by enslaved West Africans in Brazil who were unable to openly practice fighting techniques. Dance on the plaza each Tuesday this month with an instructor from ABADÁ-Capoeira. All ages and all abilities. No previous experience is required.
COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Cayton Children's Museum Reopens
Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 374, Santa Monica
The children’s museum reopens its indoor operations with a new timed entry and pay-as-you-wish admission model for L.A. County residents. Kids can interact with discovery-based exhibits and art activities.
COST: Pay-what-you wish for county residents; $16 for non-LA County residents; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 4 - Saturday, Aug. 7
2021 Tribeca Drive-in
Rose Bowl Stadium
1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena
The screening series returns to the L.A. area, bringing new and classic films on select days through Aug. 26. This week’s schedule features The Princess Diaries and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy on Aug. 4; Rango and Moonlight on Aug. 5; Go Big: Sports Shorts, and Blockers on Aug. 6; and Hook, The Birdcage and Good Will Hunting on Aug. 7.
COST: $30 per vehicle; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 4; 7 p.m.
Shooter!
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage
5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim’s resident theater company presents a staged reading of Krista Knight’s play, the fourth in the 2021 OTR Reading Series. In the dark comedy, a professor is suspicious of a student who turns in a violent play for class. She suspects him of being a possible school shooter. As her home life becomes more dangerous, she doubles down on her fear of the potential shooter.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 4; 10 a.m. PT
Summer Happy Hours
Black List founder Franklin Leonard hosts virtual conversations with filmmakers to discuss how they took their shot with their very first short film. This week Leonard is joined by Leigh Whannell, who most recently wrote and directed The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 5; 6 - 9 p.m.
San Pedro First Thursday ArtWalk
San Pedro Arts District, downtown San Pedro
Discover the arts scene along the waterfront as galleries are open late; then stay for the shopping and dining (and curated food trucks) in the neighborhood. There’s live music on the corner of Sixth and Mesa streets. An ArtWalk guided tour leaves at 6 p.m., from Sirens Java & Tea (402 W. Seventh St.).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 5 - September
Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & the Tyranny of Evil Men
The Bourbon Room
6356 Hollywood Blvd, 2nd Floor, Hollywood
"For the Record," the series that mixes music and theater, returns with an event that showcases scenes from director Quentin Tarantino’s films. Running Thursdays through Sundays, the show follows the “Fox Force Five” from Pulp Fiction as they fight tyrannical, evil men. The updated show now includes tunes from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, including “California Dreamin’,” "You Keep Me Hangin' On," and “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.”
COST: Tickets start at $49; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 5; 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The outdoor comedy show features headliners Matt Braunger and James Adomian with other cool kids performing and hanging out at this intimate venue. Hosted by Luke Wienecke.
COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 5; 4 p.m. PT
Visions: The War Widow
The UCLA Film and Television Archive presents a one-time screening of this 1976 PBS program that was originally broadcast at a time when LGBTQ+ people were frequently depicted negatively on television. Playwright/screenwriter Harvey Perr’s period drama sensitively portrayed two women falling in love during World War I, played by Pamela Bellwood and Frances Lee McCain. Both Perr and McCain join LGBTQ+ historian Jenni Olson for a post-screening conversation. Introduction by archive director May Hong HaDuong.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 5; 5 - 8 p.m.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Orion Walsh
Mile Square Park16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley
The OC Parks Summer Concert Series heats up even more with the big band swing sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and the folk tunes of Walsh. Food trucks and booths will be available at each location for bites and beverages.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Thursday, Aug. 12
Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival
Various locations / online
The multicultural festival features both online and in-person screenings. Watch short film programs, features and documentaries that aim to inspire and empower at LADFF.com. There’s also an in-person screening on Aug. 5 of Nicholas Mihm’s documentary about the Santa Susana Field Laboratory In the Dark of the Valley (with Q&A) at the Laemmle Town Center 5 in Encino.
COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO
Thursdays through Aug. 26
Quetzal
2021 Sunset Concerts
Skirball Cultural Center
Live, in-person concerts return to the Skirball, focusing on talents from the L.A. music scene that share in the values of justice, community building, kindness and honoring memory. The series opens with the Chicano rock of Quetzal (Aug. 5), followed by Run River North (Aug. 12); The Delirians (Aug. 19); and Extra Ancestral (Aug. 26).
COST: FREE with RSVP, parking $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump
There are only 95 independently owned news stations left in the U.S., and the new HBO series follows the operations and colorful personnel of one of those stations: KPVM in Pahrump, Nevada, located 62 miles west of Las Vegas. The six-part, half-hour docuseries from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) focuses on a scrappy news team trying to break into the big market with warmth and humor. Two back-to-back episodes debut on Monday (9 - 10 p.m. PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will also stream on HBO Max.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:
- Long Beach Burger Week runs through Sunday and features $5, $10, $15 and $20 creative burgers and deals at participating restaurants throughout the city, including The Crooked Duck, The Hangry Belly, The Kroft and The Hideaway.
- Both National Oyster Day and National IPA fall on Thursday and Angelenos can celebrate both at once at Messhall Kitchen in Los Feliz. They’re offering an oyster and IPA pairing for $24 and a half-dozen market oysters for $18 only on that day only.
- The all-new Moroccan-themed cocktail lounge The Oasis opens at the Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE Pool Sundeck on Thursday from 6-10 p.m. With great views of the city, The Oasis is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through the end of summer. The $90 ticket package for two includes access, a pitcher of signature sangria and a mezze platter of flavorful bites. Additional cocktails and food are available for purchase.
- Venice Beach’s The Waterfront was formerly On the Waterfront, a 23-year-old restaurant known for German beers and big Bavarian pretzels. The pretzels had a cult following and after the new owners opened the latest iteration, they knew the pretzels had to stay. All month long, The Waterfront will donate all profits from the pretzels to the Venice nonprofit, A Safe Place for Youth.
- L.A.'s canned wine brand. Bev. recently opened the Venice Rosé Garden, the first Bev-owned tasting room opened by the brand. Bev's new beachfront outdoor tasting room also features morning yoga classes held every weekend led by @studioginger (code FIRSTTIME for 40% off the first class).