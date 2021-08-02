Windy Weather Brings Increased Fire Risk Across SoCal

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A combination of dry air, gusty winds and hot temperatures mean there's an increased risk of fire this week across Southern California.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet says elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Thursday. That's just a step below "critical," which would trigger a Red Flag Warning.

Dry air has moved in, and due to low RHs, gusty winds, and warm temps elevated/brief critical fire weather conditions are expected for our valleys, mtns, deserts, and southern Santa Barbara Co. Use caution while working outside, and avoid creating sparks! #socal #FireWX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EICpcxksJ9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 1, 2021

"Some localized areas may see brief critical conditions. And what I mean by critical conditions is relative humidities in the afternoons between 5 and 15%. When you combine that with gusty winds, that leads to a situation where you have to be a little bit more concerned about fire starts," said Sweet.

Heat advisories are effect for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys until 8 p.m. Tuesday. In the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountain areas below 6,000 feet, those advisories will stick around until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will be increasing, peaking Tues/Wed this coming week. Widespread 100's are expected for interior areas and the San Gabriel Valley by Tues, with cooler temps near the coast. This can be hazardous for vulnerable populations so prepare according. #socal #caHeat #cawx pic.twitter.com/v6INdBQbyq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 1, 2021