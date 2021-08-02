Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Windy Weather Brings Increased Fire Risk Across SoCal

By  Monica Bushman
Published Aug 2, 2021 12:56 PM
A massive white and gray cloud rises over hills, with palm trees in the foreground.
FILE: A pyrocumulus ash plume towers above Banning, California during the Apple fire last August. Meteorologists are warning fire conditions are expected to be elevated through Thursday in parts of L.A. County.
(Josh Edelson
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A combination of dry air, gusty winds and hot temperatures mean there's an increased risk of fire this week across Southern California.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet says elevated fire weather conditions are expected through Thursday. That's just a step below "critical," which would trigger a Red Flag Warning.

"Some localized areas may see brief critical conditions. And what I mean by critical conditions is relative humidities in the afternoons between 5 and 15%. When you combine that with gusty winds, that leads to a situation where you have to be a little bit more concerned about fire starts," said Sweet.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Heat advisories are effect for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys until 8 p.m. Tuesday. In the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountain areas below 6,000 feet, those advisories will stick around until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories