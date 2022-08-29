-
10:5110:51The Neighborhood: West AdamsThere's a lot you can learn by walking people's streets so How to LA will explore all the many neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Today, we start with West Adams, one of the oldest areas in LA. It also happens to be the neighborhood where HTLA host Brian De Los Santos grew up. Support for this podcast is made possible by Gordon and Dona Crawford, who believe that quality journalism makes Los Angeles a better place to live. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
How To Get Around
-
Cars may rule the roads here, but there are ways to make it work on two wheels.
-
L.A. parking rules are confusing (and enraging). This guide will help.
-
There is too much parking in LA. There is too little parking in LA. Discuss.
-
We all know LAX is a necessary evil, but can that ever change? Here’s your guide to the airport’s hacks, history and future.
How To Find The Best Food
-
Instagram LA snack maven Jason Goble launches a new series, taking us first to his favorite Ktown market to share his snack addictions
-
Green chutney pizza, dosa onion rings and malai rigatoni are some of the restaurant's innovative offerings
-
We Asked ‘What’s Your Favorite Coffee Shop?’ You Told Us. Here’s Our List Of Locally Curated Sipping JointsWe’ve got a whole list of coffee shops, curated by locals.
-
Just in time for summer, try these old-school restaurants and bars that remain as vibrant as ever
-
With the proper planning and quality food and ingredients, you too can achieve barbecue bliss.
How To Play In LA
-
We ran and biked the whole thing, meeting nature-loving Angelenos along the way.
-
Traversing a waterway widely known for concrete, rogue inflatable flamingos and trash might not sound like your vision of water sports, but it is an actual joy.
-
The Daley family, including three children under age 6, is now more than 80 days and 800 miles into an epic hike to Canada.
How To Explain LA
-
Your guide to the the most debated and mispronounced words in Los Angeles.
-
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
-
Is it a river? A sewer? A flood control channel? A place to film awesome drag racing scenes? A tool of gentrifiers to raise property values? What's the deal with the L.A. River, and why should I care about it? Let's find out.
-
California’s wildfires have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly. Here's why, and what you can do to get your home and family ready for a fire emergency.
-
There's the LAPD. And the L.A. Sheriff's Department. And 45 smaller departments. And every Cal State has a department. Also UCLA. And CHP. And FBI. And DEA. And...
-
Angelenos can help change L.A.'s water future by ditching grass. Here’s how to update your turf and get paid to do it.
-
Take a deep breath and read about how bad LA smog really is.
How To Connect With LA's Past
-
The underground passages are a symbol of how cars changed Los Angeles and marked the beginning of the end of autonomy for children.
-
Out in the boondocks, where the gossamer threads of civilization were tenuous, that's where the real action went down.
-
The games were more than casual fun. They were massive public assemblies where people could socialize and strategize.
-
In recent years L.A. city government has been embroiled in corruption scandals — but the history goes back to the very start.
-
For a decade and a half, it was one of the few places where people of color could enjoy SoCal's spectacular coast.
-
The Central Avenue nightclub performers who graced its stage helped create modern jazz, swing, bebop, and rhythm and blues.