We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network.

    The Neighborhood: West Adams
    There's a lot you can learn by walking people's streets so How to LA will explore all the many neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Today, we start with West Adams, one of the oldest areas in LA. It also happens to be the neighborhood where HTLA host Brian De Los Santos grew up. Support for this podcast is made possible by Gordon and Dona Crawford, who believe that quality journalism makes Los Angeles a better place to live. This program is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

About How To LA

We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way. Host Brian De Los Santos brings you stories about L.A., for L.A., by L.A. — with your help. Like you, we know this city is unique, and that’s why it’s one of the reasons we love it.

Our newsletter host Aaricka Washington offers up a daily dose of news, L.A. life hacks, and inspo to explore our city. Sign up to get the best headlines and tips from LAist every weekday morning.

You can power How To LA
This great community resource only exists with your reader support. Help us tell stories about LA’s rich history and exciting future, as well as answer the deeper questions on important issues. Step up and become a member today with a donation! Let’s explore and discover our great city together.
