Gab Chabran is a lifelong Southern California resident. He grew up in the city of Whittier before moving to Northeast Los Angeles. He now resides in Long Beach with his wife and daughter. Gab began writing concert reviews for the music rag L.A. Record then became a regular contributor to L.A. Taco. In addition to LAist, Gab has contributed to Long Beach Post and Los Angeleno. He covers arts, culture, food and music.