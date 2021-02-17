Gab ChabranContributor | (he/him)
Gab Chabran is a lifelong Southern California resident. He grew up in the city of Whittier before moving to Northeast Los Angeles. He now resides in Long Beach with his wife and daughter. Gab began writing concert reviews for the music rag L.A. Record then became a regular contributor to L.A. Taco. In addition to LAist, Gab has contributed to Long Beach Post and Los Angeleno. He covers arts, culture, food and music.
Stories by Gab Chabran
-
FoodWe are in the middle of a bread renaissance, a golden age of carbs and the humble loaf is finally getting the respect it deserves.
-
FoodThis is the new normal, not just for Tommy Mofid but for the proprietors of most L.A. County bars -- if their establishments haven't closed for good.
-
Arts and EntertainmentEvery scene in every city in every era has at least one band like this. You'll never hear about most of these bands. Outside a cadre of devoted fans, no one will.