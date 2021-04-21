Brian De Los Santos

I’m Brian and as the editor of LAist, I get to collaborate with our journalists to bring you the news, projects and the fun stuff to our site. As an almost-native Angeleno (I was born in Veracruz, Mexico and came here when I was 2), it’s important to me that our communities are reflected accurately in our coverage and we highlight residents' histories, as well guide our audience through experiences in L.A.

Fun fact: I was an intern in our newsroom when I was 21. I returned to our news organization in 2014 — working in digital and audio — and now I’m back leading our site.

I’ve spent hot summers in the 818, lived in K Town where a waft of delicious food is constant and grew up in Mid City at a time when racial tensions were high in the 1990s. When people ask me why I love L.A., my answer is simple: It’s not the beautiful mountains, Hollywood or skyscrapers, it’s the communities and their stories that make living in the region a rich experience.

PS: My favorite Beyoncé song is "Sorry" because real stans know why.