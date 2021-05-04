It's Wildfire Preparedness Week. Are You Ready?

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

You're probably already aware we're in an early fire season, but are you prepared for it?

It's Wildfire Preparedness Week. Get out there and start pulling weeds, trimming the brush, cleaning the gutters, and getting rid of that scrap wood lying around. And make sure there's "defensible space" around your house.

That's some advice from Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Tim Dunfee. He fought the Bobcat Fire last fall, one of four fires last year that burnt 23% of the 700,000 acre forest.

With our tinder-dry conditions, he expects to be busy again very soon.

"I'm concerned about what 2021 might bring when multiple units are having major fires all at the same time," Dunfee said, "There's only so many resources to go around...every national forest, which there are 18 in California had a major fire burning last year at some point or another."

Dunfee says the National Forest Service has already brought in out of state crews and resources to deal with the couple of fires we've had so far daily.

Among the tools CalFire officials have created to get people prepped:

How to create defensible space

Making an evacuation plan

How to harden your home